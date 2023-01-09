Congratulations are in order for NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle after the two reportedly tied the knot. A screenshot of a marriage license dated Jan. 7 began making its rounds on social media over the weekend. The photo names spouse one as Mychelle and spouse two as Kentrell Gaulden.

As fans may know, the two have been hinting at holy matrimony for quite some time. In a recent Instagram Live, the 23-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper said, “I’m getting married Jan. 7th… I’m happier than a motherf**ker. I’ve been waiting on this my whole life.” Their license came courtesy of the Utah County Clerk. In October 2021, the “Lil Top” artist was placed on house arrest in Utah stemming from a Baton Rouge gun case, Rolling Stone said. His attorney, Drew Findling, told the publication, “I’m really, really happy for him. This is the right result. It’s the fair result.”

NBA Youngboy & Jazlyn are officially married‼️💍 pic.twitter.com/mc8vi6ibl4 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 8, 2023

Since living in Utah, YoungBoy can often be seen alongside Mychelle in home videos that the couple share on social media. The pair have two children together, a 1-year-old daughter and a son who was born in September. The “No Smoke” hitmaker is also the father of eight other kids, including a son with Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. In July 2022, the champ gifted the emcee with an $18,000 car seat so his grandson could ride around in style. The luxury item is lined with mink fur and the baby boy’s name, Kentrell Jr., is embroidered on the headrest.

So far, no photos of YoungBoy’s nuptials have surfaced, but since the couple is known for sharing behind-the-scenes content, we wouldn’t be surprised if footage drops soon. The newlyweds appear to be off to a great start. In November, the rapper shared that he’s willing to turn down big money to spend time with his family. “Every $15 million tour come my way getting turned down. I don’t wanna do another show. I don’t want nothing but a bigger house. It gave me time for myself. My daughter know who I am — I know who I am,” he said in a video shared online.

See related post below.