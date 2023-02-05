Tonight (Feb. 5), Quavo poured his heart out while paying tribute to Takeoff with a touching performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The rapper started with the lyrics , “ Tears rollin’ down my eyes (Mm-hm), can’t tell you how many times I cried (Can’t tell you how many times I cried)/ Days ain’t the same without you (No), I don’t know if I’m the same without you (Nah, I ain’t the same)/ Remember the days we smoked big blunts together, remember the days we rocked out Coachella (Them days)/ Remember the days we ain’t have our s**t together (S**t), on the Nawfside, times was hard, but them days was better…”

The crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles was in tears as the 31-year-old rapper performed his heartfelt song “ Without You ,” which was made in honor of Takeoff, alongside gospel collective Maverick City Music while holding up Takeoff’s chain. On the track, he opened up about how he’s been dealing with the loss of his nephew and former Migos bandmate.

This ionic performance was part of the Grammys annual In Memoriam segment, which remembered some beloved musicians who’ve passed away since the last awards ceremony. The segment also featured Kacey Musgraves’ performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honored Christine McVie with “Songbird.”

“Tonight, we pay special tribute to Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, Christine McVie, and all songbirds we’ve lost this year. Your legacy will be remembered and felt deeply for generations to come. #GRAMMY,” the Recording Academy’s posted to their Twitter account. In a follow-up tweet, they added, “We may never get over this moving tribute to Takeoff by @Quavo and @MavCityMusic #GRAMMYs.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff was shot and killed at a private event in a Texas bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston on Nov. 1 of last year. Quavo was with the rapper when he died of the scene. The Houston Police Department confirmed that the incident was allegedly the result of a heated game of dice. This tragic news sent millions of fans into a panic.

See related posts below:

Tonight, we pay special tribute to Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, Christine McVie, and all songbirds we’ve lost this year. Your legacy will be remembered and felt deeply for generations to come. #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

We may never get over this moving tribute to Takeoff by @Quavo and @MavCityMusic #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023