On Monday (March 27), Lil Uzi Vert appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform their latest single, “Just Wanna Rock,” a Jersey club-inspired offering that’s taken the world by storm. With some help from a crew of dancers, the Philly star broke out their best moves for the late night audience while grabbing a microphone for the song’s short verse.

“Hit it once, no ties, how the f**k you gon’ kill my vibe? Stand on my money, don’t know my size, pick them sides, and you better choose wisely, that’s my high, one, two, three, four, throw up the five, that’s my high…”

Since its release in October of 2022, “Just Wanna Rock” landed on several different charts around the globe, including on the Billboard 200, where it peaked at No. 10. The energetic track has also earned a platinum certification.

Some months prior to the arrival of “Just Wanna Rock,” Uzi dropped off the 10-song EP Red & White, which boasted production from Don Cannon, Mustard, Hitkidd, ShaunGoBrazy, Sonny Digital, and more. Prior to that, they connected with Future for the 2020 joint effort Pluto x Baby Pluto, a 16-song body of work that peaked at the No. 2 position on the Billboard 200 with 105,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Days after its initial arrival, a deluxe edition of Pluto x Baby Pluto appeared with eight additional cuts.

Currently, Uzi is putting the final touches on their next project The Pink Tape, the official follow-up to 2020’s Eternal Atake. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Generation Now-signed talent told TMZ that fans should be able to receive the album in “two more months.” In the meantime, you can enjoy Lil Uzi Vert’s rousing performance on “The Tonight Show” below.