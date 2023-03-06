Performing on stage in front of millions of people can be considered a job filled with pressure to wow the crowd to most, but to others, like Lil Uzi Vert, it is seemingly a place to have fun, jumping in a bounce house while expressing yourself musically. Last night (March 5), the 27-year-old rapper performed as a headliner for Rolling Loud California. During their set, Lil Uzi thanked the musical festival for having them before joining a handful of women onstage, jumping on a white inflatable trampoline. “Thank you, Rolling Loud,” Lil Uzi said in an all-red pantsuit set and spiked hair.

Just Uzi having fun in a bounce house on stage while he’s performing pic.twitter.com/5Ixghw1LKI — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) March 6, 2023

On March 1, Lil Uzi was announced as a co-headliner for another music concert, the Broccoli City Festival, which is returning this summer. Fellow co-headliner Jazmine Sullivan will join them on Saturday, July 15. “This year’s lineup continues our tradition of celebrating culture in the DMV, both nationally and locally,” said Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City Festival, via press release. “We want to continue highlighting those who continue to play a role in driving progress in Black communities.”

In the music scene, Lil Uzi has been making waves as of late with their single “Just Wanna Rock.” In December 2022, it became eligible for Platinum certification after selling over 1 million units nationwide. The Philadelphia native released the song in October 2022, and it debuted at No. 86 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After becoming an online viral sensation, it eventually cracked the top 10 at No. 8. The single has also become the topic of an anthem debate in Lil Uzi’s home city, where fellow rapper Meek Mill also grew up.

Last month, OG Philly rapper Freeway spoke with DJ Vlad about whether “Just Wanna Rock” or Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares Intro” reigned supreme in the city. “Dreams & Nightmares Intro” is for sure part of the classic Philly rap anthem bundle. He ultimately gave the edge to Uzi when it comes to current times. “It’s definitely right now at the moment Lil Uzi ‘Just Wanna Rock,’ hands down,” he said. “We’re going to hear the classics like ‘What We Do,’ like my jawn, we definitely going to hear Meek jawn, the classics, you know? But as far as right now, what got it on lock, Lil Uzi got it.”

Watch Lil Uzi’s full 2023 Rolling Loud California performance below: