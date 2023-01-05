Nick Minaj is having a good start to 2023. As of yesterday (Jan. 4), the Trinidadian-born artist now holds the record for the female rapper with the most years charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chart Data confirmed the historical accomplishment with a tweet stating that she had a single on the charts for 14 consecutive years.

“Nicki Minaj becomes the female rapper with the most consecutive years charting a single on the Hot 100 (2010-2023), breaking a tie with Missy Elliott (1996*-2008),” said the tweet.

The latest single that gave the Young Money Barbie the edge was “Super Freaky Girl,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The song is now at No. 51 but has been charting for 20 weeks since its August 2020 release. “Super Freaky Girl” also made chart history by becoming the first female solo rap song to debut atop the Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill did it in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

.@NICKIMINAJ becomes the female rapper with the most consecutive years charting a single on the Hot 100 (2010-2023), breaking a tie with @MissyElliott (1996*-2008). — chart data (@chartdata) January 4, 2023

Billboard Hot 100: #51(+2) Super Freaky Girl, @NICKIMINAJ [20 weeks]. *peak: #1* — chart data (@chartdata) January 4, 2023

Minaj is yet to comment on this new milestone, but she has previously honored the “Supa Dupa Fly” rapper for being a female pioneer in hip hop. Last year, she gave a humbling response to Elliott when she congratulated her on being the recipient of the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs.

“Mumbling & cackling,” wrote the “Super Bass” rapper. “Nah omg thank you, Missy. You kicked down this [door]. Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry. #VMAs #NickiVmas #VideoVanguard.”

Elliott won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs and became the first female rapper to do so.

Mumbling & cackling ??? 🤣😭 nah omg thank you Missy.

You kicked down this 🚪.

Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry 🫡 #VMAs #NickiVmas #VideoVanguard https://t.co/TB4kUWjiki — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

After releasing “Super Freaky Girl,” Minaj teamed up with Maluma and Myriam Fares to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup official Fan Festival anthem “Tukoh Taka.” The song made history by being the the first World Cup song featuring English, Spanish, and Arabic lyrics.