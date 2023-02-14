Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images and NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

There has been discussion on social media, as of late, that revolve around two of Philadelphia’s own: Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert. The question at hand is, “What city anthem takes the crown?” between Meek’s “Dreams & Nightmares Intro” and Uzi’s “I Just Wanna Rock.” The two artists have put on extremely well for their hometown over the years. While the debate is all in fun, this is an interesting topic to somewhat stir the pot.

OG Philly rapper Freeway sat with DJ Vlad yesterday (Feb. 13) and shared his thoughts on what song reigns supreme.

While the former Roc-A-Fella lyricist gave props to Meek, saying that “Dreams & Nightmares Intro” is for sure part of the classic Philly rap anthem bundle, he ultimately gave the edge to Uzi when it comes to current times. “It’s definitely right now at the moment Lil Uzi ‘Just Wanna Rock,’ hands down,” he said. “We’re going to hear the classics like ‘What We Do,’ like my jawn, we definitely going to hear Meek jawn, the classics, you know? But as far as right now, what got it on lock, Lil Uzi got it.”

Free’s comments came just after DJ Drama shared the same thoughts on the red carpet during an interview before the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Dram spoke with TMZ ahead of Super Bowl LVII, stating that “I Just Wanna Rock” has taken Meek’s record’s spot. “I think it’s fair to say that ‘Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced — with all due respect — ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia, as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” he said.

Do you think Meek Mill still holds the crown for best Philly anthem today? Check out Freeway and Vlad’s chat below.

