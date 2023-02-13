Photo: Cover art for G Perico’s “Action” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

DJ Drama is gearing up to present his next Gangsta Grillz mixtape, and this go around, he’s teaming up with G Perico to get the job done. The Los Angeles rapper and Grammy Award-winning producer will officially unveil their joint project, Hot Shot, later this year. Last Friday (Feb. 10), the duo dropped off the first preview from the project, a brand new single titled “Action.” On the song, G Perico shows off his laid-back flow as he raps about his rockstar lifestyle:

“Diamonds in it and the posh piece dancin’ (DJ Drama), lights, camera, action/ Since 2019, been the clique (It’s the clique), lights, camera, action (uh-huh), yeah, hotshot, uh, yeah (Lights, camera, action)/ Take a pic, get a good angle, it might make you rich, I know the cameraman love me/ Make me look good, make these h**s wanna f**k me, stuck up, you could look, but don’t touch me/ You ain’t gotta say it, just show me that you love me (Just show me, b**ch)”

G Perico’s last full-length body of work was 2022’s SOUTH CENTRAL, a 12-track body of work with additional appearances from Casey Veggies, Tapri Grams, Slumlord Tril, 2 Eleven, and M.I.L.$. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on collaborations like “Hair Salon” with REASON and Cozz, “No You Not” with DaBoii, and more.

DJ Drama has continued to be consistently active as a tastemaker and and producer. Some recent joint projects he dropped off within the last year are Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition with French Montana, Rollin’ Stone with J. Stone, Book Of David with Dave East, and most recently, Back On Dexter with Kash Doll.

Be sure to press play on “Action” by G Perico and DJ Drama down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Ray Vaughn unveils "Sandcastles" visual with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

DaBaby delivers energetic visual for "YEA COME ON"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Duke Deuce drops off new "NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
G Perico
New Music
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Ray Vaughn unveils "Sandcastles" visual with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

DaBaby delivers energetic visual for "YEA COME ON"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Duke Deuce drops off new "NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Is AI evolving technology or just stealing art from creators?

The whole purpose of Web3 is to provide ownership to creators and enable them to ...
By Ashley France
  /  01.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More