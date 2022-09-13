Earlier this month, G Perico and Gotdamnitdupri linked up to release their LA SUMMERS2 project, a nine-song body of work that bids farewell to the summertime. Yesterday (Sept. 12), they released their latest offering from the mixtape, the official music video for “Did A Lot.” The freshly released visual is directed by Bijan Productions and sees G Perico cruising through the streets of Los Angeles in his black and white Mercedes. On the track, he glides over the Gotdamnitdupri-produced beat with some bars about wanting to enjoy the fruits of his labor:

I’m just tryna drive the newest Benz that they got, straight to the hood when I swerve off the lot/ Pull up on the homies like, look what I got, n***a, I done did a lot, I’m just tryna drive the newest Benz that they got, straight to the hood when I swerve off the lot/ Pull up on the homies like “look what I got, n***a, I done did a lot/ This cash flow got me acting like an a**hole, the universe give me anything I ask for

This isn’t the first time the rapper-produder duo linked up this year, as they already dropped off their Tango joint mixtape back in February. G Perico also recently unveiled his 111th East EP in July, which was a six-track body of work that included no features. He has consistently treated fans with loose drops all throughout this year, including cuts like “10 Digits,” “Westside Connection” featuring J Stone, “That’s My Dawg,” “Bacc 2 The Blocc” featuring Curren$y, “Another League,” and “Crash” featuring Sorry Jaynari.

Be sure to press play on G Perico and Gotdamnitdupri’s brand new music video for “Did A Lot” down below.