Just last month, G Perico unveiled his 111th East EP, a six-track body of work that included no features. He decided it’s already time for a new drop and returned yesterday (Aug. 30) to share his latest track and video titled “I Pray.” The new clip arrives courtesy of Bijan Productions and sees G Perico and his people pay homage at a memorial for a loved one. The song’s lyrics are centered around keeping his faith despite witnessing a lot of loss in his life:

Every night before I lay down I pray, please God I hope life goes my way/ Gotta keep a blick close by, ’cause its n***as getting shot every day, s**t is spooky, swear this s**t like a movie/ Scared to let anybody close to me, when I close my eyes I hear God speak to me/ Yeah, dead on arrival, you could tell you ain’t even gotta check his vitals

But he put up a fight, God bless his soul ’cause he done with this life/ The city do the same s**t every single year, that’s why I stand on my own facing fears/ These old n***as drinking beers, ain’t really felt the streets in the last 20 years/ F**k all that old s**t, what’s happening now? The homie got hit you better go back now

The aforementioned 111th East follows February’s Tango, an eight-song joint effort with Gotdamnitdupri. Prior to that, G Perico had a busy 2021 full of multiple project drops like Free, Welcome To The Land, Lover Boy Slim, No Love In LA, LA Summers, and Play 2 Win.

Be sure to press play on G Perico’s brand new “I Pray” music video down below.