By Jon Powell
  /  07.06.2022

Last week, G Perico dropped off his latest project 111th East, which contains six dope cuts for fans to enjoy. Just prior to the EP’s release, the South Central star unveiled a visual from the project for “Confessions,” a TRUNX-produced offering that gives the listener an honest take of Perico‘s past misdeeds:

Confessions of a gangsta, let me be honest, when they sent me to prison, that was like college, a hundred grand to me ain’t shit but a couple dollars, if you ever was my victim, sorry that I had to rob ya, confessions of a G from the streets, if I ever tell it all, they’d give an elbow to me, confessions of a G ain’t that easy, this lifestyle is art, the type of shit you see on TV…

More recently, G Perico liberated another clip from 111th East for the Mike D Exclusive and TRUNX-backed “Legitimate.” The laid-back offering borrows from K.P. & Envyi’s 1998 hit “Swing My Way” — the same track sampled by Bryson Tiller and J. Cole for “Exchange” and “Deja Vu,” respectively. “Legitimate” also provides a vivid account of Perico‘s hustling days pre-fame:

If I wasn’t selling dope, I was pimpin’, whole time I was Crippin’, now I’m all the way legitimate, I been fightin’ demons, I’m a gentleman, it all started on 111th Street, between San Pedro and Main, that’s East 11th, I was waitin’ on my boy to drop something off for me…”

111th East follows the February drop Tango, an eight-song joint effort with Gotdamnitdupri. Prior to that, G Perico kept his fans well-fed with the 2021 drops Free, Welcome To The Land, Lover Boy Slim, No Love In LA, LA Summers, and Play 2 Win. Press play on 111th East, as well as the aforementioned videos for “Confessions” and “Legitimate,” below.

