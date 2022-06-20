It’s a Top Dawg Entertainment link up for REASON’s brand new single “Is What It Is.” Equipped with an assist from labelmate Jay Rock, the track effortlessly shows off the musical chemistry between the two. On the track, REASON spits some honest bars about his thoughts lately over some production courtesy of Hollywood Cole:

N***as think they better than REAS’, what is it, drugs? Thousand on the kicks, lil’ bitch, I came from lugs/Fightin’ with my demons, I’m just shadowboxin’, sparrin’, n***a gon’ get fucked up if I ever take off the gloves/ Let you n***as live, I did that shit off the love, polo on my socks the minute it hit the rug/ You can’t walk on this with shoes, n***a, them lights hit me, this shit center stage

Look all this juice I got, shit wasn’t Minute Maid, been here for years, feel like the time stretched/ Left for a minute, came right back like a fine ex, every step I took, I blew up, why this ain’t mine yet?/ Got issues with God ’cause He still ain’t hit my line yet, trust, scared of flyin’ sometimes, dumb as it sounds

REASON blessed the world with his debut studio LP New Beginnings back in 2020. That project features appearances from ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Alemeda, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, JID, and Mereba across 14 tracks.

Since then, the Carson, CA and Top Dawg Entertainment emcee has showed off his pen through assists on songs like Deante’ Hitchcock’s “Weighing Me Down” and Cozz’s “Hair Salon.” He also dropped off a little something to hold fans over with his EP No More, No Less: Demo 1 back in October.

Be sure to press play on REASON’s brand new single “Is What It Is” featuring Jay Rock down below.