It’s been a couple of years since REASON blessed the world with his debut studio LP New Beginnings, a well-received body of work that saw 14 tracks and features from ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Alemeda, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, JID, and Mereba — an extended version of the standout “Extinct” also boasted additional assists from Jack Harlow, Denzel Curry, Joey BADA$$, and WESTSIDE BOOGIE. Since then, the Carson, CA and Top Dawg Entertainment emcee has continued to display his high level of lyricism on songs like Deante’ Hitchcock’s “Weighing Me Down” and Cozz’s “Hair Salon,” as well as on his quick-strike EP No More, No Less: Demo 1 back in October.

Yesterday (May 10), REASON decided to deliver a new freestyle over the instrumental for Harlow and Drake’s big collaboration “Churchill Downs,” which is taken from Harlow’s sophomore LP Come Home the Kids Miss You. As such, REASON makes quick work of the Boi-1da, Federico Vindver, Ryan Bakalarczyk, Angel López, TT Audi, and Ace G-produced offering with bars about his current position and where’s he been at mentally, among other introspective topics:

“This wholе generation riding genitals, nigga we been ducked off watchin’, I been hard to impress, I been locked in, drinkin’ water, partying less, that hunger bubbled back heavy, I been starving with less, sit back and collect checks, we used to callin collect, look, back against the wall, that ain’t the only thing I’m up against, steady losing brothership, steady fighting traumas from the karma of my father, ghetto ways that he stuck me with, all these hunger pains I been stomaching…”

The freestyle also comes with a short visual, which shows REASON by himself in what appears to be a junkyard in the middle of nowhere. Hopefully, there’s plenty more to follow this release soon.

In the meantime, press play on “Churchill Downs Freestyle” below.