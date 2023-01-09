Last month, Meek Mill spent time in Accra, Ghana to perform at Afro Nation and even shot a music video while he was there. Yesterday (Jan. 8), he shared a snippet on Instagram of said visual, which was filmed at the Jubilee House, but shortly afterward decided to delete it due to the backlash that ensued. The building serves as both the official presidential residence and office in Ghana, and many people found the decision to film a music video there to be disrespectful.

Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Ghana’s former deputy education minister, questioned how the shoot was approved in the first place. “All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately. How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?” he tweeted.

“We are waiting for KON to come and tell us that Meek Mill’s video was doctored or a CGI effect and that it wasn’t the real Jubilee House right? Sure,” journalist Ölele wrote in disbelief.

Back in November of 2022, the Philadelphia native dropped off his most recent mixtape, Flamerz 5, a 15-song offering with appearances from Tafia, Yung Ro, Vory, Kur, and Fridayy. His last full-length offering was 2021’s Expensive Pain, his fifth studio LP, which featured contributions from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

In related news, fans can expect Meek to drop a lot of new content sometime soon. “Dream Catching the movie. Date soon come #2023, first quarter,” he posted on Instagram last week. “I been loading up for a reason. Let’s ball!”

