Meek Mill can finally mark taking his first trip to Africa off his to-do list. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Dreams & Nightmares rapper was there to headline the Afro Nation festival on Friday (Dec. 30).

He shared snippets of the eventful trip in his Instagram Stories, including a claim that he was pickpocketed for his phone. Though he later got his device back and clarified he was not certain that someone took his phone out of malice.

He tweeted, “I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike. I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket! I got it back. That’s all I needed. I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone. I don’t even know what happened to it.” However, the aforementioned events are not the only reason Meek is likely to remember his first trip to the African country. Overall, it appeared as though his experience proved to be transformational and one full of gratitude.

I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket! I got it back that’s all I needed I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone.., I don’t even know what happened to it — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 31, 2022

In a clip posted to his Instagram page, he spoke to the country’s President Nana Akufo-Addo about his upbringing in a single-mother household and the work he has done to improve communities of color. In his caption, he wrote, “I know who I am. I graduated street class with [an] A+. This my next level! Ahhhhhhhhhh [!] Thank you[.] This motivating for me not to ever turn back! #streethybrids my sister and aunts play a major [role] in who I am also!”

“We started a foundation (Reform ALLIANCE) where we raised $100 million within like two years, very powerful people from all races — Asians, Black, white, Spanish — we all in a room like this and we take our power [and] influence and try to change laws from state to state,” Meek told Akufo-Addo in the clip.

He continued, “I’m not a politician; God put me in this position and I’mma remain in it and hold it as an open door. I use rap as my trampoline to be able to communicate and have the reach that I have… Making it to Ghana is a dream of mine to always be able to come back here and do anything… anything that builds, anything that connects the bridge to the young Black people where we come — ‘cause we don’t know about this. American officials don’t really talk to us like that.”

