Everything didn’t go as planned for Meek Mill during his trip out of the country. Yesterday (Dec. 29), the Philadelphia rapper visited Ghana to headline the Afronation concert, and while he was there, he claims to have gotten his phone stolen.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” hitmaker went on Instagram and informed his followers that someone took his device and asked them to return it.

“They pickpocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH, he wrote on his Story. “Bring that jawn back if you got it!!!”

It’s unclear when the incident happened, but based on numerous Twitter videos, the DC rapper still hit the stage for day two of the show at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Meek Mill had his phone stolen out of his pocket in Ghana 😳🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/44dWlcNIpt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 30, 2022

Meek Mill wanna get a house in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/yoQh5FMtLr — Kwame Dadzie (@Kwamedadziegh) December 30, 2022



One Ghana native of the hip hop community was upset with what happened to such a prominent figure in their country. When popular dancehall musician Shatta Wale heard the news, he went on Twitter to aid in Meek’s phone search. He even called him an inspiration.

Streetz if you know you have meek mills phone pls return am …that’s if it’s true . You can’t do that to a real hustler ..

by Moro morning Return am 🙏 Meek inspires all of us on the street a lot 🙏❤️#1DON — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 30, 2022

“Streetz if you know you have Meek Mill’s phone pls return am… that’s if it’s true,” he tweeted at 8:28 that night. “You can’t do that to a real hustler… by [tomorrow] morning. Return am. Meek inspires all of us on the street a lot #1DON.”

Before that, Meek seemed to have enjoyed his time in Africa. He posted a series of fun videos to his Instagram Story. His followers saw the Ghanaian natives embrace him. The “Going Bad” artist took pictures with them, rode dirt bikes in the city streets, considered getting a crib out there and even reactivated his Twitter account to communicate with them. He described his Ghana experience as “Real love.”

In his next Story post, he broke the news claiming someone took his phone. However, the festivities continued. In addition to performing, he went back to the streets of Ghana for what seemed to be more fun.