Meek Mill helped turn holiday wishes into reality for families in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper and the REFORM Alliance paid bail for 20 women at Riverside Correctional Facility. On Friday (Dec. 22), five of those women were released in time to reunite with their families for Christmas.

In a statement posted to REFORM’s Instagram page, Mill said he knew firsthand what it was like to be separated from a loved one. “It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated. So I understand what these women and their families are going through,” he said. REFORM Alliance was co-founded by Mill in 2018 to help create systemic change in the justice system and transform probation and parole laws.

The Dreams and Nightmares artist continued, “No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.” The remaining 15 women whose bail was posted are expected to be released within the following week.

Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has a history of incarceration dating back to 2008 when he was jailed for eight months in connection with a gun possession charge. He was also placed on probation for five years. Between 2014 and 2017, he spent several months behind bars for minor infractions. However, it was his 2017 run-in with Judge Genece Brinkley that made headlines. Brinkley, who presided over his past cases, sentenced him to two to four years in jail for violating his parole by “recklessly” driving a motorbike. He was released months later, but his legal battle carried on through 2019.

On Wednesday (Dec. 21) The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Brinkley’s caseload was being probed after misconduct allegations surfaced. She was also transferred to civil court. Thus far, lawyers and judges have discovered that the 66-year-old has a history of imposing improper penalties, not keeping track of when sentences end and failing to take prompt action on cases. “We have long raised concerns about Judge Brinkley, concerns in terms of judicial temperament and cases on an individual basis,” Keisha Hudson, chief of the Defender Association of Philadelphia, told the publication. Mill reacted to the news by posting a montage of photos from the time he was incarcerated, family members and his supporters. The video was set to DJ Khaled’s “Grateful” featuring Vory. In the caption, he wrote, “For motivation use only — standing at the finish line.”

