Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.27.2022

Meek Mill and Rick Ross are still in the business of making money together despite hearsay that suggested otherwise. The two reunited for the first time since rumors of a rift in their friendship spread last year.

However, the two rappers recently quashed speculations of their alleged beef when Ross pulled up to a concert celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Meek’s album Dreams and Nightmares.

The sold-out performance took place Saturday (Nov. 26) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The “Expensive Pain” artist promised there would be guest appearances, but fans had no idea the Biggest Boss would join him on stage.

Footage from the concert shows fans erupting into applause as Ross appeared on stage with his neck and wrist draped in diamond-encrusted jewelry and donning a black fur coat. Meek and the Maybach Music Group label owner performed their track “Ima Boss.” The Miami native then went on to bless fans with a few more classic cuts, including “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Hustlin’.” Check out some footage of their performance below.

In a Nov. 21 Instagram post, Meek shared his plans to launch his own hip hop music festival. He wrote: “I’m moving forward [with] my own festival, we too invested in the culture and too much weight just for a show! No capping me!”

Rolling Loud is currently the largest festival celebrating hip hop music and its chart-topping artists. Since its launch in Miami in 2015, the fest has expanded to Oakland, California; Los Angeles; and New York. This year, Kid Cudi made headlines when he replaced Kanye West as the headliner for the first night of performances in Miami. Unfortunately for attendees, Cudi was forced to cut his set short after hecklers pelted him with water bottles.

View Meek’s post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Meek Mill unveils 'Flamerz 5' mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  11.22.2022

Meek Mill calls Thanksgiving fake, explains its violent history

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.21.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Meek Mill
Rick Ross

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Meek Mill unveils 'Flamerz 5' mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  11.22.2022

Meek Mill calls Thanksgiving fake, explains its violent history

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.21.2022
View More

Trending
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Tommy Davidson on his comedy career and being adopted | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Tommy Davidson appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike” to ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.24.2022
Interest

McDonald's and REVOLT team up to update Morris Brown's eSports lab

As of today, The Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation at Morris Brown ...
By Shea Peters
  /  11.21.2022
Bet On Black

Black is the future | 'Bet on Black'

In the season finale, the finalists make their last stand on the main stage to ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
View More