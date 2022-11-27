Meek Mill and Rick Ross are still in the business of making money together despite hearsay that suggested otherwise. The two reunited for the first time since rumors of a rift in their friendship spread last year.

However, the two rappers recently quashed speculations of their alleged beef when Ross pulled up to a concert celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Meek’s album Dreams and Nightmares.

The sold-out performance took place Saturday (Nov. 26) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The “Expensive Pain” artist promised there would be guest appearances, but fans had no idea the Biggest Boss would join him on stage.

Footage from the concert shows fans erupting into applause as Ross appeared on stage with his neck and wrist draped in diamond-encrusted jewelry and donning a black fur coat. Meek and the Maybach Music Group label owner performed their track “Ima Boss.” The Miami native then went on to bless fans with a few more classic cuts, including “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Hustlin’.” Check out some footage of their performance below.

Meek Mill and Rick Ross perform together for the first time since their recent beef pic.twitter.com/Np3wwjiCOt — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 27, 2022

In a Nov. 21 Instagram post, Meek shared his plans to launch his own hip hop music festival. He wrote: “I’m moving forward [with] my own festival, we too invested in the culture and too much weight just for a show! No capping me!”

Rolling Loud is currently the largest festival celebrating hip hop music and its chart-topping artists. Since its launch in Miami in 2015, the fest has expanded to Oakland, California; Los Angeles; and New York. This year, Kid Cudi made headlines when he replaced Kanye West as the headliner for the first night of performances in Miami. Unfortunately for attendees, Cudi was forced to cut his set short after hecklers pelted him with water bottles.

