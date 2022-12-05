Back in November, Meek Mill dropped off his latest mixtape, Flamerz 5, a 15-song offering with assists from Tafia, Yung Ro, Vory, Kur, and Fridayy, the last of whom appears on and provides the production for the closing cut, “Don’t Give Up On Me.” Over a guitar-driven, ballad-esque vibe, the Philly star can be heard rapping about his financial success and how it’s made him a target in regard to those around him:

“I need a switchy on me, this black AP, 450 on me, s**t get crazy, see these n**gas ain’t your homies, if you wanna ride for me, slide for me, I got bad b**ches that’d die for me, real n**gas that’s in prison stayin’ alive through me, and my homie had bit my back, what’s the surprise to me, ’cause me and him go way back, he was on trial with me, and the only thing that’s whack, he ain’t been around to see that I got love for him if there’s love for me…”

Last Friday (Dec. 2), the Dream Chasers talent dropped off a new video for “Don’t Give Up On Me” that comes courtesy of his in-house director Benjamin Carter. The clip is mainly centered around Meek, Fridayy, and a choir performing the track in a packed arena. Meek can also be seen riding through the streets with his crew in a fleet of luxury cars, playing chess with an associate, and enjoying fine dining.

It’s been more than a year since the Philly native liberated his fifth studio LP, Expensive Pain, a 17-song effort with a wealth of contributions from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Press play on “Don’t Give Up On Me” below.