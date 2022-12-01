As the culture anxiously awaits confirmation of B.G.’s release from prison, Gucci Mane has an offer awaiting the New Orleans rapper once he returns home.

“My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend,” wrote the “So Icy” rapper in a post shared on social media on Wednesday (Nov. 30). “Got so much love and respect for you as a man and artist. Get at me, I got a milli for you! [I] wanna sign [you] to 1017!”

According to Birdman, B.G. is expected to come home in a “few weeks.” The former Cash Money Records signee has been imprisoned since 2009 when he was arrested after a traffic stop in his hometown of New Orleans. Earlier this year, B.G. made headlines when his motion for a compassionate release was denied. It marked the third time he was unsuccessful in having the request, which he cited was because of health risks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, approved.

Check out Gucci Mane’s post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper 🏀 (@nojumper)

As one of the first solo artists to land a deal with Cash Money Records during the late 1990s, B.G. rose to prominence thanks to heavy hitting albums like Chopper City, It’s All on U, Vol. 1, It’s All on U, Vol.2, and Chopper City in the Ghetto. Not only did his work as a standalone artist help bring awareness to the label formed by Bryan Christopher Williams, also known to the world as Birdman, but B.G. also made waves as a member of the Hot Boyz alongside fellow rappers Turk, Lil Wayne and Juvenile.

During his request for a compassionate release, Birdman issued a statement to the judge on behalf of his former artist. “He is not only a generational artist, but he’s got a platform and the chance to share his experience to better today’s young men who need to hear what he’s got to say,” wrote the hip hop mogul at the time. “When he is released, I know he will give back and use what he’s gone through to help as many people as possible.”