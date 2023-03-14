Lil Uzi Vert clears up “Satan” lyric performed at Rolling Loud

Earlier this month, Rolling Loud held their most recent festival in California, which was headlined by Future, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti. Also on the bill was Lil Uzi Vert, who became one of that weekend’s biggest highlights with their over-the-top performance. Their set wasn’t without controversy, however, thanks to a lyric from an unreleased song. “I make a City Girl believe in Satan,” they rapped in reference to their girlfriend, JT.

On Monday (March 13), TMZ caught up with the Philly star while they were in Beverly Hills with their entourage. Upon being asked about the aforementioned line, they made it clear that they do not worship the devil.

“Not actually Satan, but just basically… I make a girl do whatever I say so,” they explained. “[JT] really didn’t think too much of it. She was there when she heard me make the song. She know what I really mean.”

The reporter then asked Uzi how they felt about the criticism that they received as a result. “I really don’t even pay attention to them even saying that because I just say whatever I want in my songs. It’s just, like, my freedom of speech. I come from a real religious household… I don’t mean to offend people, but, you know, if they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”

While the title of the song is yet to be revealed, Uzi did confirm that it will appear on their long-awaited album The Pink Tape, a project that was first announced back in 2020. As for when it will finally make landfall, Uzi stated that fans should receive it in “two more months.”

Check it all out below. For those that missed it, you can stream Uzi’s RED & WHITE EP (the precursor to The Pink Tape) as well.