Fans have been rocking with Lil Uzi since 2016 when he arrived on the hip hop scene with Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. Now, he claims that more music is on the way.

Earlier this week, fans communicated with the Philadelphia rapper on Reddit, where he revealed that he’s dropping new music in February. Reddit is a social news website and forum where content is aggerated by its users. On the site, Uzi responded to a few users who doubted the fact that he’s dropping his highly anticipated P!NK Tape.

“S**t ain’t dropping, waiting too long,” the user wrote. The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper responded apologetically and cursed the user out. “B**ch a** n**ga,” he wrote. Although he didn’t confirm the arrival of his forthcoming album, he did give an update on when we can expect to hear from him. “That’s why I’m dropping in February… New s**t, new sound, no mid,” he wrote along with the winking and pink heart emojis.

Fans who claim Lil Uzi Vert’s music is “mid” must not have heard the latest news surrounding the artist. Recently, his single “Just Wanna Rock” hit over a million streams, which makes it eligible for Platinum certification. Before that, the talent’s single “XO Tour Lif3,” which is 11 times Platinum, went Diamond.

The last solo full body of work we got from Uzi came last year on July 26 when he released his nine-track EP RED & WHITE. However, the last time the Generation Now artist dropped an album was in 2020 when he released Eternal Atake. It became his second No. 1 Billboard 200 project with 288,000 album-equivalent units, which totaled 400 million on-demand streams according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Every song from the album hit the Billboard 100 chart and a week later, he released the deluxe version Eternal Atake/LUV vs. The World 2, which also landed at No. 1 with 247,000 equivalent album units.