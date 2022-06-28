By Regina Cho
  /  06.28.2022

This week, BET+ announces its new original series, “The Impact ATL.” Featuring Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Lakeyah, and Dess Dior, the forthcoming eight-episode docuseries will aim to highlight some of Atlanta’s influential entrepreneurs and artists. The show was created in partnership with Entertainment One (eOne) and Quality Films, the film and television arm of Quality Control Music.

“The Impact ATL” is executive produced by Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Brian Sher for Quality Films, and Karam Gill, Tara Long, and Gennifer Gardiner for eOne. Connie Orlando (EVP specials, music programming and strategy) and Angela Aguilera (SVP music programming and development) will oversee for BET+ and Slane Hatch will serve as the showrunner. The official premiere date for the show is set to be announced soon.

In regards to what the show’s stars have been up to, Jayda Cheaves recently launched her own “WaydaMin” fashion brand and will make her first film debut in Bid for Love on BET+ this summer. Ari Fletcher grew her following to become one of social media’s highest earning influencers and also recently launched a YouTube series titled “Dinner With The Don” that has already gained nearly half a million subscribers. Arrogant Tae is a trendsetting hairstylist whose clientele includes names like Nicki Minaj, Lala Anthony, City Girls, and plenty more.

Lakeyah just released her latest EP No Pressure Part 1 earlier this month, which boasts her current hit “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto. Last year, Lakeyah teamed up with the legendary tastemaker DJ Drama for their collaboration project My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition). Dess Dior is currently working on her forthcoming album and is set for two major appearances this summer at Rolling Loud in Miami and Rolling Loud Toronto. Dior’s first single “Rich and Raw” is dropping June 24.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Flo Milli shows off her "Conceited" side in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  06.17.2022

Lakeyah drops new 'No Pressure Part 1' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  06.17.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ari Fletcher
Arrogant Tae
Dess Dior
Jayda Cheaves
Lakeyah

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Flo Milli shows off her "Conceited" side in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  06.17.2022

Lakeyah drops new 'No Pressure Part 1' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  06.17.2022
View More

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye deliver a sensual performance of "Roll Some Mo"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.20.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More