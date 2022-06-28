This week, BET+ announces its new original series, “The Impact ATL.” Featuring Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Lakeyah, and Dess Dior, the forthcoming eight-episode docuseries will aim to highlight some of Atlanta’s influential entrepreneurs and artists. The show was created in partnership with Entertainment One (eOne) and Quality Films, the film and television arm of Quality Control Music.

“The Impact ATL” is executive produced by Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Brian Sher for Quality Films, and Karam Gill, Tara Long, and Gennifer Gardiner for eOne. Connie Orlando (EVP specials, music programming and strategy) and Angela Aguilera (SVP music programming and development) will oversee for BET+ and Slane Hatch will serve as the showrunner. The official premiere date for the show is set to be announced soon.

In regards to what the show’s stars have been up to, Jayda Cheaves recently launched her own “WaydaMin” fashion brand and will make her first film debut in Bid for Love on BET+ this summer. Ari Fletcher grew her following to become one of social media’s highest earning influencers and also recently launched a YouTube series titled “Dinner With The Don” that has already gained nearly half a million subscribers. Arrogant Tae is a trendsetting hairstylist whose clientele includes names like Nicki Minaj, Lala Anthony, City Girls, and plenty more.

Lakeyah just released her latest EP No Pressure Part 1 earlier this month, which boasts her current hit “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto. Last year, Lakeyah teamed up with the legendary tastemaker DJ Drama for their collaboration project My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition). Dess Dior is currently working on her forthcoming album and is set for two major appearances this summer at Rolling Loud in Miami and Rolling Loud Toronto. Dior’s first single “Rich and Raw” is dropping June 24.