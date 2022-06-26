By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.26.2022

If you know our Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs, then you know he’s guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat every single time he hits the stage! At the 2022 BET Awards tonight (June 26), the living legend was honored with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. Of course, his accompanying performance was as epic as we all expected it to be.

Hip hop icon JAY-Z kicked the tribute off by reminding viewers that Diddy is and has always been a trailblazer. As JAY expressed in the prerecorded clip, Diddy was the first in hip hop to make other artists feel like they belonged in meetings, in boardrooms and on fashion show runways. Diddy instilled a confidence in his peers that helped them remain genuine as they took up space. Because of him, generations of rising stars refused to change who they were as Black creatives.

Following JAY-Z’s heartfelt introduction was one of the most incredible sets in the history of the BET Awards. Jodeci opened with “Come & Talk To Me,” Mary J. Blige followed up with “I’m Going Down,” and then Diddy joined in for a powerful performance of his hit “Victory.”

Even Shyne, who is working to become Belize’s next prime minister, came out to perform “Bad Boyz” in honor of the legend. Lil Kim, The LOX, and Busta Rhymes also hit the stage to perform “Benjamins” and “Pass the Courvoisier” (which they changed to “Pass the Ciroc this way”). Bryson Tiller then teamed up with Diddy for their new song “Gotta Move On.” And, in a very touching moment, Diddy joined Faith Evans to dedicate a performance of “Missing You” to the late love of his life, Kim Porter.

Overall, the set was a nostalgic reminder of just a few of the hits Diddy has had a hand in creating for the world. Prior to his acceptance speech, Babyface talked to the audience about meeting a young “Puff Daddy,” who was hustling to become the titan he is today. Babyface then brought out none other than Kanye West, who told the audience he has simply always wanted to be Chicago’s version of the iconic producer.

We told you — the tribute was epic. So, of course Twitter is in a frenzy. See some of the best fan reactions below.

Want to chat more about the 2022 BET Awards? Text us here and let’s chop it up.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Bryson Tiller
Busta Rhymes
Faith Evans
Jodeci
Lil Kim
Mary J. Blige
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Shyne
The LOX

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye deliver a sensual performance of "Roll Some Mo"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.20.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Building a future for Black dance

REVOLT sat down with Big Boss Vette during Black Music Month to discuss her music, influences, ...
By Shea Peters
  /  06.23.2022
View More