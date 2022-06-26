If you know our Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs, then you know he’s guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat every single time he hits the stage! At the 2022 BET Awards tonight (June 26), the living legend was honored with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. Of course, his accompanying performance was as epic as we all expected it to be.

Hip hop icon JAY-Z kicked the tribute off by reminding viewers that Diddy is and has always been a trailblazer. As JAY expressed in the prerecorded clip, Diddy was the first in hip hop to make other artists feel like they belonged in meetings, in boardrooms and on fashion show runways. Diddy instilled a confidence in his peers that helped them remain genuine as they took up space. Because of him, generations of rising stars refused to change who they were as Black creatives.

Following JAY-Z’s heartfelt introduction was one of the most incredible sets in the history of the BET Awards. Jodeci opened with “Come & Talk To Me,” Mary J. Blige followed up with “I’m Going Down,” and then Diddy joined in for a powerful performance of his hit “Victory.”

Even Shyne, who is working to become Belize’s next prime minister, came out to perform “Bad Boyz” in honor of the legend. Lil Kim, The LOX, and Busta Rhymes also hit the stage to perform “Benjamins” and “Pass the Courvoisier” (which they changed to “Pass the Ciroc this way”). Bryson Tiller then teamed up with Diddy for their new song “Gotta Move On.” And, in a very touching moment, Diddy joined Faith Evans to dedicate a performance of “Missing You” to the late love of his life, Kim Porter.

Overall, the set was a nostalgic reminder of just a few of the hits Diddy has had a hand in creating for the world. Prior to his acceptance speech, Babyface talked to the audience about meeting a young “Puff Daddy,” who was hustling to become the titan he is today. Babyface then brought out none other than Kanye West, who told the audience he has simply always wanted to be Chicago’s version of the iconic producer.

We told you — the tribute was epic. So, of course Twitter is in a frenzy. See some of the best fan reactions below.

We’ve seen legends tonight… Busta, Mariah Carey, Jodeci, Lox and so many more. Okay…#BETAwards I’m lovin it pic.twitter.com/8ZAAu8atgK — Mimi (@ravenxo27) June 27, 2022

Who else was in they living room hittin that Alvin Johnson while diddy and busta rhymes was performing 😂💃🏽 #BETAwards — Simone Santiago (@AlleysOhSo103) June 27, 2022

Busta & Diddy classic Shid! Pass the ciroc this way! Nice twist and smart marketing. That’s why Diddy’s a Billionaire 🔥💯 #BETAwards — Balanced (@painandpoetry_) June 27, 2022

Puff’s list of smashes he has put together is pretty lengthy. #BETAwards #BadBoy4Life On #CulturesBiggestNight

he brung out… Jodeci

Mary J Blige

Shyne

Lil Kim

Busta Rhymes

Bryson Tiller

Faith Evans Well done Sir! 👏🏾👏🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/WokqqNzom4 — Mr. Chocolate Wheelz™️ (@Jason_Got_Jokes) June 27, 2022

That was iconic from Diddy — Jodeci (@yomade_as) June 27, 2022

Pass the Ciroc this way! 👑 Love me some Busta❤️ Promote OUR brands!!! Congrats #Diddy Beautiful tribute to Kim 🕊💫 #BETAwards — Ananda (@AnandaLewis) June 27, 2022

Ok I’m getting my LIFE!!! BUSTA?!?!?! #BETAWARDS — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) June 27, 2022

This is old BET! I love it.

Diddy, Faith Evans, Busta, BabyFace, Lil Kim, Lil Wayne, Brandy, Mariah & Kanye

#BETAwards — Singer Laurencia ✨🦋 (@iamqueensheba) June 27, 2022

Lil Kim with the Meg the Stallion knees #BETAwards — Britt Loves Quincy ♒️ (@britlovesquincy) June 27, 2022

I'm was in here screaming and dancing. If you know me, you know I LOVE SOME JODECI!!! 😩💚🔥 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/h4NTmK7Rnt — Shannon L.💫 (@shannibabi) June 27, 2022

🤣🤣🤣 @LilKim don’t give a damn what y’all say🤣🤣! She still came out there and did her New Age signature move! Lmmfao!! I fell out! #BETAwards https://t.co/e6S2K3TZSo — Sumthin Major (@NFurnoGurl) June 27, 2022

Diddy

Andre Harrell

Jodeci

Mary J Blige

Nas

Shyne

The Lox

Lil Kim

112

Busta Rhymes

Faith Evans

The Notorious B.I.G.#BlackMusic is music HISTORY #BETAwards — Twitter Music is watching the #BETAwards (@TwitterMusic) June 27, 2022

Jodeci still got it. See that is the era of music I will love forever. The 90's reign forever #verzuz #BETAwards — Constance J~ MUA (@makeuplova4life) June 27, 2022

