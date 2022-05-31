This Friday, Vory will unveil his official debut LP Lost Souls, which will contain 17 songs and assists from NAV, Yung Bleu, BEAM, and more. Today (May 31), the Houston-to-Louisville talent drops off a new single from the forthcoming album titled “Daylight,” which sees production from 88-Keys, E.Vax, and Kanye West — the last of whom also provides the rising star with what sounds like a closing freestyle to match the song’s heavy vibes. The track is mainly centered around Vory’s introspective thoughts:

“I’m there for the kids, I’m tryin’ to live for them, and I’m tryin’ to change the script, sometimes, it just can’t be did, I’m dead, lifeless, untold silence, and I blame it on the system, ’cause it was never set up for us to win…”

“Daylight” follows Vory’s work on Ye‘s 2021 release DONDA, which includes notable contributions on “God Breathed,” “Jonah,” and “No Child Left Behind.” Currently signed to Meek Mill‘s Dream Chasers imprint, Vory has become a regular presence within the Philly’s star discography over the past few years — he more recently delivered on the Expensive Pain standout “Tweaking.”

In a past interview with REVOLT, Vory opened up about how he and Meek developed a relationship:

“We connected through someone in his camp who put us in touch. I came to the studio where he was at, played him a few songs, and it’s been up since then. … After that, at first, we were just sending each other shit. … One time we both were in Atlanta, and he was like, ‘Bro, I’m at the crib, pull up.’ I came through and we started locking in.”

Check out both “Daylight” and the full tracklist for Vory’s Lost Souls (out June 3) below.

Lost Souls tracklist: