This past weekend, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts converged upon NYC for Balenciaga‘s Spring 2023 fashion show. It was during this event when Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley and successful model in her own right, teamed up with US Weekly to cover all of what went down. At one point, Selah caught Kanye West backstage, where he can be heard making an interesting declaration in regards to his finances — that he hasn’t “touched cash in four years.” Laughter followed that statement, followed by an off-screen individual responding by saying “real wealth.”

It’s not that much of a surprise to hear something like that from Ye, who joined the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Tyler Perry, and longtime collaborator JAY-Z as one of this country’s African-American billionaires. While the exact amount of billions in Ye‘s possession is debatable (he told Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee that he was worth $10 billion), most reports have the Chicago star at around $2 billion. In addition to his music catalog, Ye has accumulated much of his wealth through fashion dealings with Adidas, Gap, and even ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Kanye West recently announced that he and industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa are partnering with McDonald’s to reimagine the fast food brand’s packaging. Said announcement was accompanied by Ye making reference to a line from his and Jamie Foxx‘s chart-topping hit “Gold Digger” (“Next week it’s the fries”). This week also sees Ye providing fans with an official release for “True Love,” which features late artist XXXTENTACION and was originally heard on the stem player release of DONDA 2. “True Love” was also included in the new documentary Look at Me: XXXTENTACION, which provides an unfiltered look into the life of the Floridian talent, all the way up until his passing in 2018.

Check out a clip of Ye giving money talk to Selah below.