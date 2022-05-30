By Shanique Yates
  /  05.30.2022

Kanye West continues to expand on his sports endeavors with Donda Sports. The hip-hop mogul just added another NFL player to the squad.

Now, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald, has announced the partnership with Ye’s athletic company which he founded alongside Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown.

“It’s a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I want to be involved in,” he said during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with hosts Brandon Marshall, Adam “Pacman” Jones, and LeSean McCoy. “So to be one of the first athletes to be a part of [Donda Sports] is pretty dope, man. We excited about it and we gon’ see where this thing goes.”

The 31-year-old also shared the role that his wife played in securing the new deal which comes on the heels of his Super Bowl win.

“My wife actually does my marketing. It was an opportunity that came to us and it made sense,” he said. “Hearing the whole spectrum of everything that they was gonna be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got at Donda Sports … for me, it was a no-brainer.”

The company, which was launched in January with Brown as president, has since taken off with its own line of athletics gear as well as placing its bid in to purchase the Denver Broncos for a whopping $4 billion,

“Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sports career,” read a statement of the company. “Donda Sports is a limitless organization centered on professional and wellness support in equal measure with the ambition to work with athletes across all genders, divisions and sports.”

Donald was even invited to be in one of Ye’s video, but revealed that’s not his style.

“He’s a cool dude. We got to talk a little bit, vibe,” he shared. “It was at one of his video shoots. He actually wanted me to get in one of the videos, but I was like, ‘Nah.’ It was out of my element, but he’s a real cool guy.”

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kanye West

