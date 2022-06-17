By Regina Cho
Today (June 3), Lakeyah officially presents her latest EP, No Pressure Pt. 1. The new offering features assists from Latto and Layton Green across five tracks. The Quality Control talent prepped fans beforehand with her singles “I Look Good” and “Mind Yo Business.” The latter track is a hard-hitting cut featuring Latto that sees the two emcees fuse their flows together over some production courtesy of Hitmaka, Cardiak, and Paul Cabbin:

“Ooh, I love when they chase me, good luck if you tryna replace me, 220 on the dash like Stacy, and yeah, a n***a fine, but, he move too janky, got me fucked up, I don’t trust ’em, if he ain’t got more than me, I can’t fuck ’em, if he don’t got more than me/

I duck ’em, pussy gon’ pop like a pea, I bust him, bad bitch gon’ shop, no gimmicks, brand new drop top, not rented, and every time a bitch start, I finish, if it ain’t money in the text, don’t send it/ First off, bitch, mind yo’ business (Bitch mind yo’ business) bad bitch, everyday like Christmas (Bitch I’m bad)/ Attitude, on “Fuck you, pay me” (Yeah)

Last year, Lakeyah teamed up with the legendary tastemaker DJ Drama for their collaboration project My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition). The 11-track effort includes additional appearances from names like Bankroll Freddie, OG Parker, Tyga, and Moneybagg Yo. She has been blessing her fans with consistency through accompanying visuals like “Shots Fired,” “Reason,” “Check” featuring Moneybagg Yo, and “313-414.

Prior to My Time, Lakeyah unleashed her solo body of work In Due Time last April, which included standout cuts like the Gucci Mane-assisted “Poppin,” “Too Much,” and “Perfect” featuring Yung Bleu.

Be sure to press play on Lakeyah’s brand new EP no Pressure Pt. 1. 

