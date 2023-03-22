Yesterday (March 21), J. Cole’s interview with Bob Myers’ “Lead by Example” podcast dropped on YouTube. In it, the Forest Hills Drive rapper revealed that he began smoking at an early age. Six years old to be exact.

During the conversation, J. Cole said his mother Kay, a single parent at the time, was not happy when she learned about his mischief. “At 6 years old, I was smoking cigarettes regularly around the neighborhood,” he recalled. Myers, who also serves as the president and general manager of the Golden State Warriors when he’s not busy having sit-downs with celebs, was also surprised to hear the confession. “I was always hanging around the older kids in the neighborhood that [my older brother, Zach] was hanging around and they were smoking. And I was young and fearless and trying to be cool,” the “Middle Child” remembered of how his bad habit came about.

“So, it was like, ‘Oh, y’all smoking. Let me see that.’ And, of course, we’re all out there [with] young parents, long leashes,” he said before noting Kay was unaware of his actions. “Not that [my mom] knew I was doing this,” J. Cole added. The “She Knows” rapper admitted it was his older brother who told on him. His mother, an Army vet, instructed him to talk so that she could smell the evidence for herself. It was her disappointment that caused him to be a better individual from that point on. “The reason why I think that was a life-changing moment where after that I didn’t need much correction — I became a self-corrector — is because that was the first time I became aware that, ‘Oh, my actions can hurt someone else,’” he shared.

Before making it big in the music business, the “Love Yourz” artist graduated magna cum laude from St. John’s University in Queens, New York. He’s also quite impressive on the basketball court. In May 2022, J. Cole signed a deal to play in the Canadian Elite Basketball League with the Scarborough Shooting Stars.