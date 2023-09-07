On Wednesday (Sept. 6), Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad premiered the sixth episode of “A Safe Place Podcast.” During their lengthy discussion, the topic of Drake’s upcoming LP, For All The Dogs, came up. It was at that time when Lil Boat decided to give his take on the highly anticipated body of work.

“It has the most, I would say like the most performance album he’ll have, as far as like energy,” Yachty said. “I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album. Some of the verses I’m just like, ‘Bruh, what’s wrong with you?’ People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose. I will say he deals with some controversial things.”