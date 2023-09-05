Since as early as 2020, JID and Lil Yachty have been teasing the existence of new music together via performances, live streams, and social media posts. As REVOLT recently reported, JID finally announced that two leaked songs, “Van Gogh” and the BabyTron-assisted “Half Doin Dope,” would finally be added to streaming platforms. On Friday (Sept. 1), the Dreamville star’s promise was fulfilled to the delight of his and Lil Boat’s extensive fanbase, as the two liberated the aforementioned cuts under the group name Blakkboyz.

In addition to the long-awaited releases, the masses were also treated to a visual for “Van Gogh,” which comes courtesy of directer Boosh. Keeping things simple, the Atlanta duo can be seen with their crews at an unknown residence brandishing guns, strolling through an art gallery, and more, all as they deliver rapid-fire bars about their eccentric lifestyles. “I got the gun in my lap near the abdomen, I took a break, but they want me to rap again, bro just got out and he already trap again, back at his craft again, new Chanel, tote that s**t, sit like a daffodil,” Yachty spits on the Cardo-produced effort.

Back in 2022, JID dropped his critically acclaimed third studio LP, The Forever Story, which contained notable contributions from EARTHGANG, Kenny Mason, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bey, and more. Currently, the “Surround Sound” emcee is putting the finishing touches on an official follow-up titled Forever & A Day.

Meanwhile, Yachty unveiled the experimental Let’s Start Here. in January, a largely psychedelic body of work with assists from the likes of Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Foushée, Ant Clemons, and Daniel Caesar. Since then, he’s released a string of well-received tracks, including “Strike (Holster),” “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY,” and “TESLA.” Check out “Van Gogh” and “Half Doin Dope” below.