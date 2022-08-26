If you are not rocking with JID then you may need to be checked in to the nearest psych ward, because you have lost your mind. JID is easily one of the most lethal lyricists in the game right now — J. Cole clearly knew what he was doing signing him to the Dreamville roster back in 2017. The way JID puts his words together combined with the infectious flows/cadences easily separates him from most rappers today, putting him in his own lane that can’t be touched. As we enter into the fall season pretty soon, this is ideally the time when thorough rap bring forth some of their best work and JID is following that notion with ease. Today (Aug. 26) the Dreamville lyricist gifts fans with his third studio album The Forever Story.

I’ll give a proper verdict tomorrow but MAN, After my first listen of the forever story JID went above and beyond on this album😮‍💨 from the production to flows to lyrics he outdid himself 🥹🥹 thank you JID pic.twitter.com/79rnOnTTV7 — 💎SiinWop💎 (@siinwop) August 25, 2022

The Forever Story is the follow up album to JID’s 2018 effort DiCaprio 2 and fans nation wide are rejoicing for this return. He recently sat with Complex to give supporters a glimpse of what to expect while listening to the album. “[My family] is basically a part of how I became who I am,” he shared. “It gives inklings of why my [mindset] is a certain type of way. I gave more detail and in-depth stories [on this album], but there’s still more layers to be peeled back, which I am going to do because this is going to be a long process of trying to understand me.”

This album has the potential to be one of JID’s best projects of his career but only time will tell, check it out now!