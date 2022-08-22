This Friday (Aug. 26), JID will unveil his highly anticipated third studio LP The Forever Story, which is led by well-received singles like “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason and “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate. After sharing the project’s official cover artwork shot by photographer Naskademini last week, the Grammy-nominated rapper returned today (Aug. 22) to reveal the tracklist. However, deviating from the more common approach, he chose to solely highlight the producers first.

The Dreamville rapper shared a photo of the tracklist earlier today and crossed out the featured artists, ensuring the main focus will be on the people who were behind the boards for each song instead. The list boasts many notable producers like Monte Booker, Kaytranada, James Blake, Thundercat, DJ Khalil, Childish Major, and more. Frequent collaborator Christo has a whopping 10 credits within the 16 total tracks.

JID also took a moment to provide some context about the structure of the forthcoming project. “‘The Forever Story’ was supposed to be 16 songs,” he tweeted. “8+8= 16 if you flip the eights to the side you have two infinity signs. This was my plan. Tracklist today. Producers first.”

It’s been four years since fans have received JID’s critically acclaimed sophomore project, DiCaprio 2, which came with 14 cuts and assists from A$AP Ferg, J. Cole, 6LACK, Ella Mai, BJ The Chicago Kid, Method Man, and Joey BADA$$. Since then, the Atlanta emcee reconnected with his Spillage Village collective for the well-received Spilligion project in 2020. He can also be heard on recent loose drops and features like “Cludder,” “JIDtranada Freestyle” with Kaytranada, “Ballads” with Conway The Machine, “Skegee,” and “Van Gogh” with Lil Yachty.

