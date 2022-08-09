On Aug. 26, JID will officially unveil his forthcoming album, The Forever Story. Today (Aug. 9), the Grammy-nominated rapper revealed the project’s official cover artwork, shot by photographer Naskademini, along with a brand new single titled “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason. On the track, JID raps about the expectations that are placed on him over production by Aviad and Christo:

J-I-D back in the city with it, Jiddy done been all across the globe/ They say, JID a scribbler, he silly with it, when he spittin’, I hope he don’t sell his soul/ He should be good, man, he signed to Cole, He from the hood, n***a, down the road/ He went to juggin’ right by the stove, then they saw the patrol, it was time to roll, saw the patrol, it was time to ride, motor runnin’ on Memorial Drive

“Dance Now” follows the release of January’s “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Yung Baby Tate and also “Stick,” which appears on Dreamville’s D-Day mixtape that dropped in April. Upon its release, The Forever Story will be JID’s third studio album, with its title alluding to his 2017 debut, The Never Story.

It’s been four years since fans have received JID’s critically acclaimed sophomore project, DiCaprio 2, which came with 14 cuts and assists from A$AP Ferg, J. Cole, 6LACK, Ella Mai, BJ The Chicago Kid, Method Man, and Joey BADA$$. Since then, the Atlanta emcee reconnected with his Spillage Village collective for the well-received project Spilligion in 2020. He can also be heard on recent loose drops and features like “Cludder,” “JIDtranada Freestyle” with Kaytranada, “Ballads” with Conway The Machine, “Skegee,” and “Van Gogh” with Lil Yachty.

Be sure to press play on JID’s brand new single “Dance Now” down below.