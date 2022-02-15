Last month, Massachusetts rapper Token shared his Pink Is Better project, which boasts 19 tracks and features from names like Benny The Butcher, Lil Skies, and more. The latest visual from Pink Is Better just touched down this week as Token joined forces with Dreamville’s very own J.I.D for “Boom.”

The exciting video, directed by Ben Proulx and Token himself, takes viewers on a wild ride. Featuring fast-paced edits, scenes from the highway, and a variety of special effects, the new clip undoubtedly matches the energy from the track. On the song, Token kicks things off with his razor sharp flow:

Roll through the city with the vroom, vroom I got hoes tryna get me in a room, room/ I get low when they hit me with the zoom, zoom (Oh my God, Ronny)/ I got fours and the semis and the deuce, deuce/ She wanna jump in the back, feel like a poncho, leave with a couple of scratch, shout out to Dcaso

Keys, I don’t know what they are, I just click shit, people wanna put me in charge, I do big shit/ Weed in a couple of jar, it’s for the homie though, least five bitches look at me like I’m their Romeo/

J.I.D is currently working on his next album, The Forever Story. The title is a continuation and play on the name of his previously released The Never Story album. Last month, he assembled a dream team of talent for the latest single from the project titled “Surround Sound.” While we wait for the new album, he has stayed connected with fans by dropping off loose cuts like “Cludder,” “Ballads” with Conway The Machine, “Skegee,” and “Bruuuh.”

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Boom” by Token and J.I.D down below.