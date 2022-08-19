Next week (Aug. 26), JID will unveil his third studio LP The Forever Story, which is led by the singles “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate and “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason. Before the album arrives, the Atlanta talent decided to drop off a loose cut titled “2007,” which sees production from Latrell James, Groove, and Christo. With assistance from J. Cole, Dreamville executive Ibrahim Hamad, and his father Carl Louis Route Jr., JID gives listeners a detailed history of his career to date, much in the same way that Kanye West did with his College Dropout standout “Last Call”:

“2007, Cole dropped The Come Up, I was in high school playin’ corner, I never dreamt of mumblin’ words in front of hundreds, studyin’ plays all summer, I’ll hit the league if my growth spurt come in, on my mom, 2009, bro dropped The Warm Up, I was in warm-ups playin’ Weezy and Yukimi, Little Dragon, flame breathin’ the weed, Patrick had the studio dorm room next to me, I freestyled over his beats…”

The artwork for “2007” contains a message from JID that further explains the meaning behind the track:

“As we draw near to The Forever Story, I wanna give insight on the process of trying to put together a solid body of work. Initially I wanted to create an album that serves as an origin story and speaks to who I am and what I came from. This song has been in the works for [two] years and was supposed to be the outro on the album. Things didn’t work out but this story is too pertinent to the picture we want to paint. This has been the heaviest project for me to make and I take pride in my vulnerability that came in the midst of creation.”

Check out “2007” below.