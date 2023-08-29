Photo: Screenshot from Lil Yachty’s “TESLA” video
By Jon Powell
  /  08.29.2023

2023 has been a productive year for Lil Yachty. Back in January, he stepped outside of the hip hop realm with his fifth studio LP, Let’s Start Here., a 14-song body of work with assists from Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Ant Clemons, Daniel Caesar, and more. Since then, the Atlanta talent continued his momentum via loose cuts like “Strike (Holster),” “Satellite,” “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY,” and “SLIDE.”

On Friday (Aug. 25), Yachty returned with a new single titled “TESLA.” As with his more recent efforts, the MitchGoneMad and WessGoneMad-produced drop is full of boastful bars about the streets, the high-end lifestyle, and more.

“I ain’t goin’ back and forth with that n**ga, he ain’t even made no millions, he keep on droppin’ the block, it’s a real reason, back and forth, back and forth, ’til it ain’t even, ’til it ain’t easy, seek help, immediately, go, ooh, ooh, ooh, gas him up and get him killed, my b**ch spoiled like the milk, he get tough off a pill, he get peeled, send that b**ch home, actin’ goofy, my cup spilled, b**ch, you for real?”

“TESLA” also came with a matching visual courtesy of Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade. Viewers can see Yachty rocking stylish outfits in a variety of polychromatic locations.

In September, Lil’ Boat will embark on “The Field Trip Tour,” which will run through a wealth of North American cities before heading overseas in November. Those interested can head over to the official website to purchase tickets for their preferred date. Press play on “TESLA” and check out the U.S. and Canadian dates for Yachty’s aforementioned tour below.

 

“The Field Trip Tour” dates:

Sept. 21: Washington, DC — Echostage

Sept. 22: New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Sept. 24: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Sept. 25: Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sept. 27: Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Sept. 29: Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

Sept. 30: Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues Boston

Oct. 1: Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

Oct. 2: Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Oct. 4: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 8: Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 9: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Oct. 11: New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Oct. 15: Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Oct. 17: San Diego, CA — SOMA

Oct. 19: San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Oct. 21: Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 22: Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 24: Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

Oct. 26: Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Oct. 27: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Oct. 29: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 31: St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

Nov. 2: Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

Nov. 4: Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Nov. 5: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Nov. 8: Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Revolt - New Episodes