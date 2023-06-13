It’s no secret that Ice Spice has shot to stardom in a relatively small amount of time. In fact, her breakout single, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” was released less than a year ago in August 2022. Since then, she’s collaborated with Nicki Minaj (twice!), been featured in a Kim Kardashian SKIMS campaign, and attended the 2023 Met Gala.

In a new interview published by Teen Vogue today (June 13), the 23-year-old got candid about her fast rise to fame. “I’m most proud of staying grounded so far because I’ve already been through so many things that I know a lot of people would’ve lost their f**king minds. The whole lifestyle change is super drastic, especially coming from where I come from, not coming from s**t and not having a lot growing up, to now — it’s the complete opposite… Even though it’s a positive change, it’s still a change,” Ice told the publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)

As a self-proclaimed “young, lit, rap b**ch,” Spice is in love with her success. “That’s fun. My job is being a rapper. Like, what the f**k? That’s mad lit,” the native New Yorker shared. According to the magazine, the “In Ha Mood” artist majored in communications at SUNY Purchase but dropped out to pursue a career in music during her sophomore year and started making songs in 2021. She credits a large part of her success to her viral Erica Banks “Buss It” challenge video that she uploaded to TikTok.

Aside from rap, the “Gangsta Boo” confessed that she also has an affinity for acting. “I love movies. I always wanted to be a part of that, whether it was [starring in] or helping direct it,” Ice revealed. She said her mother advised against it. “I wasn’t allowed to, for some reason. I was mad salty about that for years. I remember for a long time I was so tight. I was like, ‘I could have been the biggest director out of New York. The f**k?’” the Teen Vogue cover girl added.