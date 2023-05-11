Photo: Cindy Ord/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Ice Spice continues to deliver! Less than 12 months after dropping “Munch (Feelin’ U),” the 23-year-old, born Isis Naija Gaston, has become one of the biggest new artists of this generation. The Bronx-born rapper has secured a label deal worth millions, landed a chart-topping feature with Nicki Minaj, attended her first Met Gala, and now, she’s serving looks on the cover of Billboard.

Twitter is pleased.

Today (May 11), Billboard rolled out a massive feature with the young talent and social media users are stunned by the photos. One look sees Ice with flowing red tresses, serving up what some consider Scooby-Doo realness in a purple mini. “Yes, Daphne!” one person said with heart emojis of the hitmaker’s similarities to the beloved classic cartoon character. Another added, “Suddenly, I wanna do whatever she says for a Scooby snack.”

Users also discussed how she switched her style from her signature curly ‘fro. “I hope she never gets rid of the red hair,” a fan said of the fun, new mane. Another admitted they are thoroughly enjoying the options and can’t wait to see what the next will be: “When she [steps] out [with] a [black] buss down, I’mma be gagged.” Adoration rolled in as one announced, “Ice Spice is THAT girl.” Another declared it “The Ice Age.”

While supporters praised her looks, it’s worth noting that Ice applauded other female musicians who came before her during the exclusive interview. She credited her father for teaching her about rap early on and admitted he’s the reason she loves the “Barbie Dreams” emcee. “He’s always schooling me on what’s happened in hip hop… he’s the one who told me about Nicki Minaj in the first place,” she confessed. “Princess Diana” also credited Erica Banks’ viral “Buss It” challenge for making her aware of the influence social media can have on a career.

See clips of her interview and what fans are saying below!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Listen to Deante' Hitchcock's new album 'Once Upon A Time'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Studio Sessions | Dcember Moon tells the stories behind unreleased songs from Nelly, Coi Leray and Lute

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.11.2023

Kevin Gates drops off new visual for "Do It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Killer Mike drops off powerful visuals for "Don't Let The Devil" and "Motherless"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

JAY-Z and Yo Gotti appear in trailer for 'Exposing Parchman' documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey: "She's high frequency... Nothing can infiltrate that"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.11.2023

Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes reunite for epic first-ever “What’s It Gonna Be?” live performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Twitter fawns over Pardi’s poem seemingly directed to Megan Thee Stallion: “More of this, please”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

NBA YoungBoy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Dermot Kennedy join forces in "Won't Back Down" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Hit-Boy connects with Spank Nitti James for "Just Ask" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Check out Albee Al's new album 'I'M FROM MARION'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Chuck D and Daddy-O: Don't overlook the accomplishments and power of hip hop across the world

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Pusha T reveals that the European leg of his "It's Almost Dry Tour" has been postponed

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Judge denies Tory Lanez new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ice Spice
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Listen to Deante' Hitchcock's new album 'Once Upon A Time'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Studio Sessions | Dcember Moon tells the stories behind unreleased songs from Nelly, Coi Leray and Lute

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.11.2023

Kevin Gates drops off new visual for "Do It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Killer Mike drops off powerful visuals for "Don't Let The Devil" and "Motherless"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

JAY-Z and Yo Gotti appear in trailer for 'Exposing Parchman' documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey: "She's high frequency... Nothing can infiltrate that"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.11.2023

Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes reunite for epic first-ever “What’s It Gonna Be?” live performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Twitter fawns over Pardi’s poem seemingly directed to Megan Thee Stallion: “More of this, please”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

NBA YoungBoy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Dermot Kennedy join forces in "Won't Back Down" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Hit-Boy connects with Spank Nitti James for "Just Ask" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Check out Albee Al's new album 'I'M FROM MARION'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Chuck D and Daddy-O: Don't overlook the accomplishments and power of hip hop across the world

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Pusha T reveals that the European leg of his "It's Almost Dry Tour" has been postponed

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Judge denies Tory Lanez new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
News

Shemar Moore's frustrations with CBS' diversity amid "S.W.A.T." cancellation spill out in new post

Shemar Moore wants CBS to revisit its decision to pull the plug on ratings juggernaut “S.W.A.T.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
View More