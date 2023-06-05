Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Yesterday (June 4) was HOT 97’s annual Summer Jam concert at the UBS Arena in New York, and some of the biggest names hit the stage as fans rooted them on. Among the performers were Cardi B, Latto, French Montana, GloRilla, and Ice Spice — who received a special recognition during her set.

During her performance, Genius Vice President Rob Markman surprised the hip hop newcomer with her very first gold plaque for her 2022 breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The framed accolade signifies the banger being RIAA certified as having sold more than 500,000 units. “Presented Ice Spice her first gold plaque on behalf of the WORLDSTAR Distro team,” he tweeted while reposting a video of the momentous occasion. Once the show wrapped, she shared several snaps on social media to celebrate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)

Meanwhile, her celebrity peers, such as Nicki Minaj, flooded her Instagram comment section. The “Super Freaky Girl” left a trio of math symbols suggesting there’s no one greater. City Girls rapper JT complimented her outfit. “If Ice Spice didn’t exist, neither would I,” a fan declared. Markman also doubled back, adding, “[First] plaque, far from the last. Congratulations.” During her Summer Jam set, she also brought Flo Milli to the stage to perform “Conceited.”

In addition to Ice, other talented women who also dominated that night included Lola Brooke and her Summer Jam introduction. “How You Want It?” hitmaker Teyana Taylor has been working with several new artists and proudly congratulated the “Don’t Play With It” rapper on a job well done. “Ya Summer Jam debut went out with a bang! You should be very proud of yourself. You got IT! We literally only had [two] four-hour rehearsals, but I had no worries ’cause I knew you could [and] would kill that s**t!” Taylor said in part via social media.

See more Summer Jam highlights below!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ice Spice
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B headlines Summer Jam's return to New York with guest performances from GloRilla and Latto

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Baby speaks at funeral of 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot and killed near school

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Rick Ross brings the rodeo, special performances and more to his second annual car and bike show

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.05.2023

Teyana Taylor continues to cement her place as a creative director by adding Lola Brooke to her roster

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Uzi Vert confirms that 'The Pink Tape' is arriving in June

By Jon Powell
  /  06.05.2023

Lauryn Hill reunites The Fugees in full circle moment at the Roots Picnic

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

Snoop Dogg postpones 30th anniversary 'Doggystyle' concert in support of writers strike

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Cardi B addresses fan's concern with her acting like a "full millionaire"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Naomi Osaka and Cordae reveal “a little princess is on the way”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B mourns the death of Ms. Jacky Oh: “So heartbreaking”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B delivers bars on "Put It On Da Floor Again" and Twitter can't stop quoting her lyrics

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Studio Sessions | Consequence is ready to drop his top-tier, star-studded sophomore album

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Latto has her "Put It On Da Floor (Remix)" with Cardi B announcement on the trending topic list and Twitter can't keep quiet

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B headlines Summer Jam's return to New York with guest performances from GloRilla and Latto

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Baby speaks at funeral of 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot and killed near school

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Rick Ross brings the rodeo, special performances and more to his second annual car and bike show

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.05.2023

Teyana Taylor continues to cement her place as a creative director by adding Lola Brooke to her roster

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Uzi Vert confirms that 'The Pink Tape' is arriving in June

By Jon Powell
  /  06.05.2023

Lauryn Hill reunites The Fugees in full circle moment at the Roots Picnic

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

Snoop Dogg postpones 30th anniversary 'Doggystyle' concert in support of writers strike

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Cardi B addresses fan's concern with her acting like a "full millionaire"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Naomi Osaka and Cordae reveal “a little princess is on the way”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B mourns the death of Ms. Jacky Oh: “So heartbreaking”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B delivers bars on "Put It On Da Floor Again" and Twitter can't stop quoting her lyrics

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Studio Sessions | Consequence is ready to drop his top-tier, star-studded sophomore album

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Latto has her "Put It On Da Floor (Remix)" with Cardi B announcement on the trending topic list and Twitter can't keep quiet

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More