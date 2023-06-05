Yesterday (June 4) was HOT 97’s annual Summer Jam concert at the UBS Arena in New York, and some of the biggest names hit the stage as fans rooted them on. Among the performers were Cardi B, Latto, French Montana, GloRilla, and Ice Spice — who received a special recognition during her set.

During her performance, Genius Vice President Rob Markman surprised the hip hop newcomer with her very first gold plaque for her 2022 breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The framed accolade signifies the banger being RIAA certified as having sold more than 500,000 units. “Presented Ice Spice her first gold plaque on behalf of the WORLDSTAR Distro team,” he tweeted while reposting a video of the momentous occasion. Once the show wrapped, she shared several snaps on social media to celebrate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)

Meanwhile, her celebrity peers, such as Nicki Minaj, flooded her Instagram comment section. The “Super Freaky Girl” left a trio of math symbols suggesting there’s no one greater. City Girls rapper JT complimented her outfit. “If Ice Spice didn’t exist, neither would I,” a fan declared. Markman also doubled back, adding, “[First] plaque, far from the last. Congratulations.” During her Summer Jam set, she also brought Flo Milli to the stage to perform “Conceited.”

In addition to Ice, other talented women who also dominated that night included Lola Brooke and her Summer Jam introduction. “How You Want It?” hitmaker Teyana Taylor has been working with several new artists and proudly congratulated the “Don’t Play With It” rapper on a job well done. “Ya Summer Jam debut went out with a bang! You should be very proud of yourself. You got IT! We literally only had [two] four-hour rehearsals, but I had no worries ’cause I knew you could [and] would kill that s**t!” Taylor said in part via social media.

See more Summer Jam highlights below!

Presented Ice Spice her first gold plaque on behalf of the @WORLDSTAR Distro team https://t.co/N5w66i5qfG — Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) June 5, 2023

thxxx 4 poppin out pretty 💋💋 https://t.co/7sfY7F8cnG — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) June 5, 2023

Cardi B & Glorilla performing “Tomorrow 2” at Hot 97’s Summer Jam tonight! pic.twitter.com/iovBZLU2Mb — Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) June 5, 2023

Teyana Taylor is back at it again y’all!! She sends her congrats to Lola Brooke after working with her for her Summer Jam performance 👏🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/dIP4aiRBfp — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 5, 2023

we love to see it 🥹 — FUSE TV (@fusetv) June 5, 2023