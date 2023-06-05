Photo: Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Teyana Taylor is shining brightly in 2023 with an Oscar-worthy role, a sold-out Jordan Brand collab, and now another notch added under her creative director belt.

After receiving praise for her work with Summer Walker, Taylor revealed she has worked with another artist. Today (June 5), the Harlem native penned a message to fellow New Yorker Lola Brooke after her Summer Jam performance.

“D**n, The Aunties [are] back at it again,” Taylor began. “Dear Lola Brooke, ya Summer Jam debut went out with a bang! You should be very proud of yourself. You got IT!” Along with uploading a video from Brooke’s performance, she shared clips of the two at practice. “We literally only had two four-hour rehearsals, but I had no worries. ‘Cause I knew you could and would kill that s**t. I want to thank you and ya amazing team for trusting The Aunties and knowing that you were in good hands. This is just the beginning. So be ready to reach beyond the stars.”

Before the performance, Brooke and Taylor shared a moment surrounding the release of the 32-year-old’s partnership with Jordan. The rising rapper posted a video of Taylor gifting her a pair of “A Rose From Harlem” sneakers. “Thank you, Teyana Taylor, for having me a part of your new release with Jordan! So inspiring to see a rose grow from the concrete!” Brooke wrote on IG. “You’re really that girl, Tee.”

Hailing from Brooklyn, Brooke rose to fame after her 2021 single “Don’t Play With It” went viral nationwide. She added to the track’s success this year with a remixed version featuring Latto and Yung Miami. Since, the young lyricist has also released “Shabooya,” “So DISRESPECTFUL,” and more.

