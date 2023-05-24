Although Teyana Taylor has retired as an artist, she still has an undoubted presence in the music industry.

Earlier today (May 24), R&B songstress Summer Walker shared a video from rehearsal for her upcoming show in Atlanta, Georgia. Along with four dancers, Taylor joined the 27-year-old singer on the practice stage.

Standing side by side, Walker and her dancers followed Taylor’s lead as she displayed a few sensual dance counts. The 32-year-old Harlem native took on the role as creative director under her women-led company, The Aunties Production. “June 1. Atlanta. Say hi to my coach, Teyana Taylor,” the “Playing Games” artist tweeted.

JUNE 1 ATLANTA, SAY HI TO MY COACH @TEYANATAYLOR pic.twitter.com/ZiDvMAPfke — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) May 24, 2023

On Tuesday (May 23), Walker announced the upcoming performance of her CLEAR series with a live orchestra. The one-night-only event will take place at the Cobb Energy Centre. Regarding Taylor, working with Walker isn’t the first time she has worn her creative director hat. The multitalented star has worked the position and others for Pretty Little Things, Queen Naija, Lil Duval, Coco Jones, Latto, and more.

Following her 2023 Coachella performances, Taylor shouted out Latto as she revealed her role as the rapper’s creative director. “I’m so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft, and your dedication!” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your [creative director]. Four shows down together, and a lot more to goooooo! Let’s goooooo!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor)

Over the years, Taylor has shown that she is equally effective onscreen as she is behind it. In March 2023, the talented actress starred as Inez in A Thousand and One. Thus far, her role in the film has been well-received by critics. Along with a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, Taylor has already generated buzz for a 2024 Oscar nomination.