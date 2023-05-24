Photo: Jared Siskin / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Although Teyana Taylor has retired as an artist, she still has an undoubted presence in the music industry.

Earlier today (May 24), R&B songstress Summer Walker shared a video from rehearsal for her upcoming show in Atlanta, Georgia. Along with four dancers, Taylor joined the 27-year-old singer on the practice stage. 

Standing side by side, Walker and her dancers followed Taylor’s lead as she displayed a few sensual dance counts. The 32-year-old Harlem native took on the role as creative director under her women-led company, The Aunties Production. “June 1. Atlanta. Say hi to my coach, Teyana Taylor,” the “Playing Games” artist tweeted.

On Tuesday (May 23), Walker announced the upcoming performance of her CLEAR series with a live orchestra. The one-night-only event will take place at the Cobb Energy Centre. Regarding Taylor, working with Walker isn’t the first time she has worn her creative director hat. The multitalented star has worked the position and others for Pretty Little Things, Queen Naija, Lil Duval, Coco Jones, Latto, and more.

Following her 2023 Coachella performances, Taylor shouted out Latto as she revealed her role as the rapper’s creative director. “I’m so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft, and your dedication!” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your [creative director]. Four shows down together, and a lot more to goooooo! Let’s goooooo!”

Over the years, Taylor has shown that she is equally effective onscreen as she is behind it. In March 2023, the talented actress starred as Inez in A Thousand and One. Thus far, her role in the film has been well-received by critics. Along with a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, Taylor has already generated buzz for a 2024 Oscar nomination.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Nick Cannon claims Bruno Mars has more hits than Beyoncé

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.23.2023

Mathew Knowles says he still manages Destiny’s Child, hopes for “one last album”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Fantasia's soulful voice shining in 'The Color Purple' trailer has Twitter calling her a 2024 Oscar winner

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Summer Walker celebrates her 2018 single "Karma" topping the Urban Radio chart

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Chlöe Bailey

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.22.2023

Halle Berry and Halle Bailey exchange admirations on Twitter as they revel in their shared first name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar join forces for "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Beyoncé and JAY-Z reportedly purchase California’s most expensive home

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Rihanna shares throwback nude maternity photos: “Embracing motherhood”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

J. Cole surprises fans with album update on Summer Walker collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Summer Walker is back with her latest 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.19.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Summer Walker
Teyana Taylor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Nick Cannon claims Bruno Mars has more hits than Beyoncé

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.23.2023

Mathew Knowles says he still manages Destiny’s Child, hopes for “one last album”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Fantasia's soulful voice shining in 'The Color Purple' trailer has Twitter calling her a 2024 Oscar winner

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Summer Walker celebrates her 2018 single "Karma" topping the Urban Radio chart

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Chlöe Bailey

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.22.2023

Halle Berry and Halle Bailey exchange admirations on Twitter as they revel in their shared first name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar join forces for "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Beyoncé and JAY-Z reportedly purchase California’s most expensive home

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Rihanna shares throwback nude maternity photos: “Embracing motherhood”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

J. Cole surprises fans with album update on Summer Walker collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Summer Walker is back with her latest 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.19.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
News

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
News

Tiffany Haddish supports Jamie Foxx’s decision to remain quiet amid his recovery

“He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all,” presumed Tiffany Haddish about Jamie Foxx’s take on addressing the media.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
View More