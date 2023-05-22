Photo: Carol Lee Rose / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Summer Walker continues to add to her impressive music career at 27 years old.

Earlier today (May 22), the R&B songstress celebrated a milestone on Twitter. She revealed to fans that her 2018 single “Karma” reached No. 1 on Urban Radio.

Along with a screenshot of the accomplishment, Walker tweeted, “Wow, ‘Karma’ is officially my first No. 1 at Urban Mainstream Radio. Thanks to everyone on TikTok for giving a song I released almost five years ago new life. [Thank you to] my Summerai and everyone at Urban Radio for this amazing accomplishment. This does not happen without y’all.”

The 2018 track was featured on Walker’s album Last Day of Summer, also released that year. On Friday (May 19), the Atlanta native dropped her most recent project, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE. A feature with Childish Gambino and collaboration with J. Cole compliments the 10-track body of work. As Apple Music noted, the project is a follow-up to her CLEAR series, which she launched in 2019.

When speaking with the platform, Walker opened up about her first installment in the series as well as her most recent offering. “The first one was kinda sad — but I’m in a different space, so this one is more happy,” the young star said. “It’s a continuation in the sense of the music because it’s all live.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Girls Need Love” songwriter released the CLEAR 2 tracklist in a short film with artists Sukihana and Sexxy Red. The three ladies sat poolside, discussing caviar and enjoying the “soft life” while the songs rolled as end credits. “I’m really loving life right now, enjoying this new outlook on life, loving the new me, loving my kids, and not letting life pass me by anymore,” she added. Congrats to the young star!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Chlöe Bailey

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.22.2023

Halle Berry and Halle Bailey exchange admirations on Twitter as they revel in their shared first name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar join forces for "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Beyoncé and JAY-Z reportedly purchase California’s most expensive home

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Rihanna shares throwback nude maternity photos: “Embracing motherhood”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

J. Cole surprises fans with album update on Summer Walker collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Summer Walker is back with her latest 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.19.2023

NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long celebrate 'Fast X' with "Angel Pt. 1"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Listen to NxWorries' new single "Daydreaming"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Beyoncé thanks Natalia Bryant for her role on the "Renaissance World Tour"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Chris Brown links with Davido to showcase his moves for the "UNAVAILABLE" dance challenge

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

J. Cole takes a flight to England and supports Ari Lennox on her "age/sex/location Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Summer Walker

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Chlöe Bailey

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.22.2023

Halle Berry and Halle Bailey exchange admirations on Twitter as they revel in their shared first name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar join forces for "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Beyoncé and JAY-Z reportedly purchase California’s most expensive home

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Rihanna shares throwback nude maternity photos: “Embracing motherhood”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

J. Cole surprises fans with album update on Summer Walker collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Summer Walker is back with her latest 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.19.2023

NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long celebrate 'Fast X' with "Angel Pt. 1"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Listen to NxWorries' new single "Daydreaming"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Beyoncé thanks Natalia Bryant for her role on the "Renaissance World Tour"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Chris Brown links with Davido to showcase his moves for the "UNAVAILABLE" dance challenge

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

J. Cole takes a flight to England and supports Ari Lennox on her "age/sex/location Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
Social Justice

Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant

“Die, n**ger,” the white man yelled before crashing his Jeep Wrangler on an Oakland freeway.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
Social Justice

Citi Bike Karen's lawyer claims she paid for the rental

“Her entire life has been focused on helping others,” her lawyer said.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023
View More