Summer Walker continues to add to her impressive music career at 27 years old.

Earlier today (May 22), the R&B songstress celebrated a milestone on Twitter. She revealed to fans that her 2018 single “Karma” reached No. 1 on Urban Radio.

Along with a screenshot of the accomplishment, Walker tweeted, “Wow, ‘Karma’ is officially my first No. 1 at Urban Mainstream Radio. Thanks to everyone on TikTok for giving a song I released almost five years ago new life. [Thank you to] my Summerai and everyone at Urban Radio for this amazing accomplishment. This does not happen without y’all.”

Wow, Karma is officially my first #1 at Urban Mainstream Radio. Thanks to everyone on tiktok for giving a song I released almost 5 years ago new life, my Summerai, and everyone at Urban Radio for this amazing accomplishment, this doesn’t happen without yall. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/vgC67NGRT6 — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) May 22, 2023

The 2018 track was featured on Walker’s album Last Day of Summer, also released that year. On Friday (May 19), the Atlanta native dropped her most recent project, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE. A feature with Childish Gambino and collaboration with J. Cole compliments the 10-track body of work. As Apple Music noted, the project is a follow-up to her CLEAR series, which she launched in 2019.

When speaking with the platform, Walker opened up about her first installment in the series as well as her most recent offering. “The first one was kinda sad — but I’m in a different space, so this one is more happy,” the young star said. “It’s a continuation in the sense of the music because it’s all live.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Girls Need Love” songwriter released the CLEAR 2 tracklist in a short film with artists Sukihana and Sexxy Red. The three ladies sat poolside, discussing caviar and enjoying the “soft life” while the songs rolled as end credits. “I’m really loving life right now, enjoying this new outlook on life, loving the new me, loving my kids, and not letting life pass me by anymore,” she added. Congrats to the young star!