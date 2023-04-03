Photo: Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Yesterday (April 2), Summer Walker shared some surprising news with the crowd as she performed on the Dreamville Festival stage.

What’s the news? Well, Walker has new music coming fans’ way. The R&B singer announced it between songs as she wore a white dress and long, straight Black hair.

“Just wanted to let you guys know that I have an EP [CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE] dropping,” Walker informed the audience. “May 19. Go to my website if you wanna preorder it. A little sum-sum… Clear.”

She asked the crowd, “Y’all ready for some new music?” before she began her last song. “Thank you so much, Dreamville. I appreciate it,” Walker concluded. As she began performing again, a backdrop of her EP’s cover art appeared with a QR code.

In October 2022, the 26-year-old Atlanta native released her most recent body of work, Last Day Of Summer (Sped Up). The album consisted of 13 tracks from previous compilations that were sped up. Before then, she unveiled Still Over It. It was the highly anticipated follow-up to her well-received project Over It from 2019.

After the fest ended, Walker headed over to Dave and Busters with J. Cole and other artists to show off another talent of hers — basketball! The “Playing Games” artist was making buckets and collecting money as J. Cole looked on in amazement just a few inches away. She later shared on her Instagram Stories how much she walked away with. “$440 from Dave and Busters on accident. [I] ain’t lost one game,” Walker wrote.

And outside of sports and music, Walker is also a mother. Earlier this year, the young star revealed that she welcomed twin girls. “I’m so proud of myself,” she shared on Instagram. Walker also sent a little encouragement to fellow mothers.

She added, “You can do it, this was my second home birth, all natural, seven hours, no tearing, and I couldn’t [have] done it without my spirit guides, godparents, birth team, my elders and the best dad doula ever, Larry.”

Presave CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE at www.summerwalkermusic.com.

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Jozzy says working with Diddy and Love Records is like being with family

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Usher has Dreamville Festival attendees in their feelings after teasing Beyoncé as his special guest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Chlöe Bailey is happy her sexy content keeps her haters talking

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey and The-Dream exchange flowers on Twitter as 'In Pieces' drops worldwide

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Khalid returns with new “Softest Touch” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey's debut album 'In Pieces' has finally arrived

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023
