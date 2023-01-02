Over the weekend, Summer Walker took to social media to reveal that she gave birth to twins. She also provided details on what she endured during the final period of her pregnancy in the hopes it inspires others:

“I’m so proud of myself. Just sharing to inspire other women, ’cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section (which, there’s nothing wrong with these, I just didn’t want it for myself). You can do it, this was my second home birth, all natural, seven hours, no tearing, and I couldn’t [have] done it without my spirit guides, godparents, birth team, my elders and the best dad doula ever, Larry (laughs).

She continued: “[Larry] was so hands-on the whole time. I was really impressed, it wasn’t easy but it gets done. Both births I almost blacked out at the end, but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water. I have thin blood, so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself back into good strength for them, but as long as my kids stay at home untouched, I’m good.”

As reported by REVOLT, Erykah Badu served Walker as a doula for the second time — the “Bag Lady” icon was previously present for the birth of Walker’s daughter last year. In her own post last month, Badu shared that her own daughter, Puma, also assisted with the process:

“Today, I am training this very capable doula. So she will be shadowing me today while we assist a mom who is in labor with twins. So we’re in Whole Foods now doing our shopping, we landed in the city, and we’re ready to go.”

Check out Summer Walker‘s big revelation below.