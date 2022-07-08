It’s no secret that Nick Cannon has a small army of little ones, but it did come as a surprise that Elon Musk recently fathered a set of twins. Court documents show the tech billionaire welcomed two bouncing bundles of joy in November with one of his executives, Shivon Zilis. The documents were shared on Wednesday (July 6). The news shocked many because the twins were born only weeks before he and ex-girlfriend Grimes had their baby girl. He and Grimes also share a son, X Æ A-12, nicknamed “X.”

According to People, Musk now has 10 children. Yesterday (July 7), the Tesla CEO addressed the news with a tweet. ​​”Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” the mogul said. He added, “Mark my words, they are sadly true.” Musk continued, “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!” “Wild ‘N Out” host Cannon, who has seven children, was sure to respond to Musk’s tweets. “Right there with you my Brother!” the entertainer quipped.

Earlier this year, Cannon announced he has an eighth child is on the way with Bre Tiesi. He later announced a ninth child was also on the way. Of his seven current kids, he has two sets of twins — one set is with legendary R&B songstress, Mariah Carey. In 2011, they welcomed Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon. Zilis, the mother of Musk’s twins, is a project director at his company Neuralink. Documents published from a Texan county court show Musk and Zilis want their twins to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The daughter Musk shares with Grimes was born in December. Her name is Exa Dark Sideræl, reportedly nicknamed “Y.”

We wish Cannon and Musk the best on their journey of fatherhood.