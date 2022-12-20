Last month, record label and management outlet Love Renaissance (or LVRN) unveiled the second installment of their Home For The Holidays series. This go ’round, the compilation consisted of 11 songs and contributions from Alex Vaughn, dvsn, Westside Boogie, OMB Bloodbath, DRAM, Baby Tate, and more.

Yesterday (Dec. 19), fans were able to check out a new visual from the aforementioned project for Summer Walker‘s cover of “Santa Baby.” Produced by Lisa McCall and Slimwav, the short offering adds a modern flair to Eartha Kitt’s ’50s Christmas classic that listeners should immediately recognize:

“Santa baby, just slip a sable under the tree, for me, been an awful good girl, Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight, Santa baby, a ’54 convertible too, light blue, I’ll wait up for you dear, Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight, think of all the fun I’ve missed, think of all the fellas that I haven’t kissed, next year I could be just as good, if you’ll check off my Christmas list…”

Keeping things simple, the accompanying clip for “Santa Baby” shows Walker in a recording studio with decorated Christmas trees behind her. The end of the video shows the Atlanta songstress taking a photo with her LVRN family.

It’s been a little over a year since Walker liberated her sophomore studio LP, Still Over It, a conceptual continuation of 2019’s Over It. The project boasted 20 soulful cuts and a wealth of assists from Cardi B, City Girls, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and Ciara. Still Over It became Walker’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 166,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Press play on Summer Walker’s “Santa Baby” video and, if you missed it, Home For The Holidays, Vol. 2.