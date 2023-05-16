Photo: Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker is gearing up for the release of her latest EP, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE.

On Monday (May 15), the 27-year-old R&B songstress took a unique route to introduce her project’s tracklist ahead of its drop. Joined by fellow artists Sukihana and Sexyy Red, Walker enacted a 1-minute short film titled Soft Life. In the video, the three women went back and forth in a poolside conversation about caviar. “This is the Soft Life. We is rich now,” Sukihana said as she attempted to persuade Red to try the fish eggs.

Ultimately, the video switched to a split-screen as the tracklist began rolling as end credits. “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” “How Does It Feel,” and “New Type” featuring Childish Gambino are songs included on the EP. Walker also partnered with producers Solange Knowles, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby to create “Agayu’s Revelation.”

A few hours after Walker released the tracklist, she gifted fans with a snippet of “Pull Up” from the project exclusively on TikTok. In the video, Walker brought a plate of soul food and a drink to her man sitting on the couch as the song played in the background.

Last month, the “Playing Games” singer revealed she had new music coming out soon. When she made the announcement, Walker was one of many artists to hit the Dreamville Festival stage. “Just wanted to let you guys know that I have an EP [CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE] dropping,” Walker told the crowd. “Go to my website if you wanna preorder it. A little sum-sum… Clear.”

In October 2022, Walker unveiled her most recent body of work, Last Day Of Summer (Sped Up). The 13-track album consisted of songs from previous projects that were revamped with an upbeat tempo. Walker’s CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE drops on May 19.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Garcelle Beauvais reacts to "horrible rumor" about Jamie Foxx's health: "It's hurtful"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie and Corinne Foxx amp up their relationship at FOX with the announcement of "We Are Family" game show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son's name is confirmed in toddler’s first birthday tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Usher accepts the King of R&B title, but his sights are set on much more

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Janelle Monaé unveils NSFW album cover for 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Summer Walker

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Garcelle Beauvais reacts to "horrible rumor" about Jamie Foxx's health: "It's hurtful"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Jamie and Corinne Foxx amp up their relationship at FOX with the announcement of "We Are Family" game show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Keke Palmer says it's time the #MeToo Movement catch up with perpetrators in the music industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son's name is confirmed in toddler’s first birthday tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Usher accepts the King of R&B title, but his sights are set on much more

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Janelle Monaé unveils NSFW album cover for 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023
View More

Trending
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More