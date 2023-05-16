Summer Walker is gearing up for the release of her latest EP, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE.
On Monday (May 15), the 27-year-old R&B songstress took a unique route to introduce her project’s tracklist ahead of its drop. Joined by fellow artists Sukihana and Sexyy Red, Walker enacted a 1-minute short film titled Soft Life. In the video, the three women went back and forth in a poolside conversation about caviar. “This is the Soft Life. We is rich now,” Sukihana said as she attempted to persuade Red to try the fish eggs.
Ultimately, the video switched to a split-screen as the tracklist began rolling as end credits. “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” “How Does It Feel,” and “New Type” featuring Childish Gambino are songs included on the EP. Walker also partnered with producers Solange Knowles, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby to create “Agayu’s Revelation.”
A few hours after Walker released the tracklist, she gifted fans with a snippet of “Pull Up” from the project exclusively on TikTok. In the video, Walker brought a plate of soul food and a drink to her man sitting on the couch as the song played in the background.
Last month, the “Playing Games” singer revealed she had new music coming out soon. When she made the announcement, Walker was one of many artists to hit the Dreamville Festival stage. “Just wanted to let you guys know that I have an EP [CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE] dropping,” Walker told the crowd. “Go to my website if you wanna preorder it. A little sum-sum… Clear.”
In October 2022, Walker unveiled her most recent body of work, Last Day Of Summer (Sped Up). The 13-track album consisted of songs from previous projects that were revamped with an upbeat tempo. Walker’s CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE drops on May 19.
