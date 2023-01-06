Back in October 2022, RAYE officially announced her long-awaited debut album, My 21st Century Blues, is set to release this year on Feb. 3. The forthcoming project is a special milestone, as it marks the first time the London-bred hitmaker is putting out her own body of work independently.

Today (Jan. 6), she heightened the anticipation by revealing the official tracklist. My 21st Century Blues will house 15 total tracks, which will be spread across two sides. Side A consists of a sole feature from 070 Shake while Side B sees an assist from Mahalia. The album will be delving into deeply personal topics in RAYE’s life, such as “body dysmorphia, addiction, misogyny, and even climate change.”

“My 21st Century Blues. My debut album. My ugly, complex, beautiful mosaic formed from broken pieces of glass from the last seven years of my life,” said the “Black Mascara” singer via press release. “My medicine, my anxieties, and traumas, my unfiltered thoughts. This music accompanied me through my bluest blues, crafted unapologetically and fearlessly with love and tears, and now I can only hope it might provide the same medicine it did for me, for those who choose to listen. I can’t believe it is really happening. My first album.”

Outside of her own releases, RAYE can be heard lending her vocals to recent collaborations like “You Can’t Change Me” by David Guetta, “Midnight Strikes” by Amorphous, “WYS” by Tion Wayne, “Waterfall” by Disclosure, “I Don’t Want You” by Riton, “Go Girl” by Miraa May, and others.

View the full tracklist for RAYE’s forthcoming My 21st Century Blues album down below.

1. “Introduction.”

2. “Oscar Winning Tears.”

3. “Hard Out Here.”

4. “Black Mascara.”

5. “Escapism.” (feat. 070 Shake)

6. “Mary Jane.”

7. “The Thrill Is Gone.”

8. “Ice Cream Man.”

9. “Flip A Switch.”

10. “Body Dysmorphia.”

11. “Environmental Anxiety.”

12. “Five Star Hotels.” (feat. Mahalia)

13. “Worth It.”

14. “Buss It Down.”

15. “Fin.”