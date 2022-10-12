Last month, Stormzy made his official return with “MEL MADE ME DO IT,” a Knox Brown-produced single that was named after Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, his stylist. Today (Oct. 12), the South London-bred artist announced that his forthcoming album titled This Is What I Mean is officially on the way. The project is set for release on Nov. 25 via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records.

Paired with the announcement was the full tracklist, which previewed titles like “Hide & Seek” and “My Presidents Are Black,” as well as potential guest appearances on tracks like “Sampha’s Plea.”

Stormzy released his sophomore studio LP Heavy Is The Head back in 2019. That album was a 16-track body of work with additional features from Headie One, Tiana Major9, Yebba, H.E.R., Aitch, Ed Sheeran, and Burna Boy. The project went on to become one of his most successful releases, topping the UK charts and even garnering a Platinum plaque.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Stormzy recently addressed why he has taken a break from being in the spotlight. In a recent episode of Tems‘ “Leading Vibe Radio,” he reflected about the moment he decided to disappear from social media. After his Denmark show, he felt himself immediately wanting to post a video of the performance, but didn’t like how the urge made him feel. “I remember thinking in that moment, ‘That’s ego, that’s ego. That’s probably validation,'” he said. “That was a big lesson for me in terms of what ego is and how you gotta kill ego. … Because what is it that I’m trying to gain?”

Be sure to view Stormzy’s official announcement about This Is What I Mean along with the full tracklist down below.