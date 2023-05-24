Back in 2021, The Roots’ Questlove got behind the camera to put a spotlight on the iconic Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place in 1969 and boasted performances from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and Sly and the Family Stone. The result of the Philly talent’s work was the critically acclaimed Summer of Soul, a documentary that subsequently won an Academy Award in 2022.

Just prior to Questlove’s Oscar win, a team led by Musa Jackson, Nikoa Evans, and Yvonne McNair announced the Harlem Festival of Culture, which was explained via Instagram, is a “reimagining” of the aforementioned celebration.

“HFC will deliver experiential entertainment and economic development programming at the nexus of live music and entertainment, a vibrant cultural destination, and innovative community impact,” the statement read. “The annual cultural celebration will feature indoor and outdoor music concerts, influencer dinners, moderated discussions, and film screenings hosted at live music and dining venues throughout Harlem and neighboring communities.”

On Tuesday (May 23), the 2023 lineup for the Harlem Festival of Culture was revealed, which sees Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean as the main headliners. Other notable artists like Cam’ron, Doug E. Fresh, Coco Jones, Jozzy, Fat Joe, Ma$e, Muni Long, and Remy Ma are also on the bill, making for what’s sure to be an amazing mix of hip hop and R&B across generations.

McNair, who acts as the event’s technical and talent producer, further explained the reasoning behind the upcoming extravaganza and its participants. “For this inaugural year, we were very thoughtful and intentional in building what is an amazing lineup that aptly reflects the incredibly unique legacy that is intrinsic to the village of Harlem as well as the breadth and brilliance of Black music and culture,” the co-founder said via press release. “Ultimately, HFC is our love letter to Harlem, and we’re excited to grow it into a landmark cultural experience that encapsulates all the things that make Uptown the nexus of innovation, cultural expression and a place of true community-building.”

Check out the official flyer for the 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture below. It all goes down July 28 to July 30.